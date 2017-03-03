Pedigo to moderate INPUT conference

VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Will Pedigo, Nashville Public Television producer, has been selected as a 2017 moderator for INPUT, an international public media conference that presents films and television programs.

Pedigo

Pedigo is one of two U.S. moderators selected in a group of 14 chosen internationally and was a producer fellow at the 2016 INPUT Conference.

Pedigo and other members of the selection team will travel to Berlin this month to select programs for the annual Input conference to be held this coming May in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Linda Wei, NPT’s director of digital strategies, has been asked to serve as vice chair of the PBS Digital Media Advisory Council. She will then take over as chair of the council in fall 2017.

MiChelle Jones, NPT’s communication manager, recently joined the National Educational Telecommunications Association Communications Council in February.

Longtime NPT producer Ken Simington was posthumously inducted into the Nashville Midsouth Regional Emmy Silver Circle.

Joe Elmore, host of NPT’s popular Tennessee Crossroads magazine program, accepted the honor on behalf of Simington.

In addition, NPT received a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award for its A Word on Word author interview series, with statuettes going to Wei, Pedigo, Matthew Emigh, J.T. Ellison, Mary Laura Philpott and Beth Curley.

LifePoint names Sibley as Central Group COO

LifePoint Health has named Cherie Sibley as chief operating officer of LifePoint’s Central Group of hospitals.

Sibley

Sibley has FACHE certification from the American College of Healthcare Executives.

She will take over the position March 13.

Sibley most recently was Central Kentucky East market president and chief executive officer of Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky.

In her new role, Sibley will serve as part of the Central Group leadership team, providing leadership support and overseeing operations for LifePoint hospitals in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Sibley holds a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of North Alabama and a master in business administration degree with an emphasis in healthcare administration from South University in Montgomery, Alabama. Sibley was awarded LifePoint’s Fleetwood Award for extraordinary leadership in 2008.

Davis departs Southern Living for MP&F

Mary Elizabeth Davis, former managing editor of Southern Living magazine, has been named the first Creative Services director for MP&F Public Relations.

At Southern Living, Davis was responsible for directing brand operations and overseeing the production of editorial content.

She has experience working across multiple brand platforms to identify and execute new business opportunities, and has worked with brands such as Swanson, Delta, South Walton Beach and Thermador.

Davis

Bass

Clark

Davis will manage MP&F’s six-person creative services department, which is responsible for clients’ graphic and digital design needs such as marketing materials, advertising, websites and videos.

Davis is returning to her native Nashville, after nearly 10 years working at Southern Living. She is a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama where she studied graphic design.

Pinnacle adds Bass, Clark to downtown team

Pinnacle Financial Partners’ downtown Nashville office welcomes Joe Bass and Grace Clark.

Bass brings 11 years of experience to his role of communications strategist. He comes to Pinnacle from Metro Nashville Public Schools, where his roles included serving as external communications manager, communication specialist and web content manager.

Previously, Bass was a producer and assignment editor for WSMV Channel 4 News. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

Clark brings an 11-year career from Bank of America to her role of risk management advisor. She spent the majority of her career at Bank of America as a senior asset liability analyst focusing on balance sheet and capital forecasting.

Clark served as a portfolio management officer in Bank of America’s commercial banking area. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Furman University.

Tefel elected chair of YLC board of directors

Tefel

The Young Leaders Council announces its 2017 board of directors.

Santi Tefel of Pinnacle Financial Partners was elected chairman.

Young Leaders Council is a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that has trained more than 2,500 men and women to effectively participate on the boards of nonprofit agencies for the past 32 years.

Other elected officers are Cyrus Farhangi (Correct Care Solutions), treasurer; Ellen Green Hoffman (FTB Advisors), secretary; and Jordan Waldron (Crosslin), past chair. The following people were named members: Susan Barkley (Phileanthropy); Sarah Rochford Benfield (HCA Healthcare); Tim Bewley (Pinnacle Financial Partners); Laini Brown (Hachette Book Group); Kerri Zelenik Burton (Millennium Brokerage Group); John Byers (Aon); Ann Taylor Holley (SunTrust Bank); James Horton (Capital Financial Group); Joshua Livingston (Fifth Third Bank); Heather Piper (Piper McCracken, PLLC); Annakate Ross (MP&F Public Relations (mp&f/d); Jade Sampson (AMSURG); Blair Smyly (The Bank of Nashville); and Brooke Sweeney (MEDHOST).

State Museum selects Howell as director

Ashley Howell is the new executive director of the Tennessee State Museum.

The Douglas Henry State Museum Commission voted to offer Howell the position at its meeting on January 24. She succeeds long serving director Lois Riggins Ezzell who retired December 31.

Howell, 40, currently serves as the deputy director of the Frist Center for the Visual Arts.

Howell graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a degree in art history. She holds a master’s degree from UT in communication and a master’s of business administration degree from Boston University with a certificate in museum studies.

She joined the Frist Center in 2007 as director of development and most recently served as deputy director.

Howell will assume her new role on April 1.

Donelson-Heritage hires Street as new director

Street

Cary Foust Street is the new executive director of the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce.

Street, who was selected by the Chamber’s board of directors, took over in January.

In addition, Street is the owner and principal of 2-Way Street Communications, a boutique marketing and public relations firm.

The Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1977. It currently has approximately 350 businesses, individuals and organizations as members.

First Freedom Bank welcomes Mauldin

First Freedom Bank has hired Justin Mauldin as deposit operations representative.

Mauldin

Previously, Mauldin worked for First Tennessee Bank in Hermitage as a financial services representative. He has more than four years of experience in customer service.

Mauldin will participate in Leadership Smith County next year.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006.

Collier Engineering adds two veterans to staff

Burch

Collier Engineering Co., Inc. has hired Amy Burch, P.E. and Samuel Vance, P.S.

Vance

Burch joins Collier’s Transportation Management Division after having been employed with RPM Transportation Consultants in Nashville since 2008. At RPM, she served as project manager for Metro Nashville’s Traffic Management Program.

She has extensive experience in transportation engineering and traffic impact analysis also having worked for a traffic engineering consultant firm in New York City. She obtained her bachelor of engineering degree in civil engineering from Vanderbilt University and a master of science degree in transportation planning and engineering from NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

Burch recently received the 2016 Jack Humphreys Young Member Award which recognizes the top young traffic engineer in Tennessee. She is a member of the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers, Institute of Transportation Engineers, and the Nashville Chapter of the Urban Land Institute.

Prior to joining Collier Engineering in 2016, Vance spent the past 25 years working in the geotechnical engineering field, most recently with Terracon Consultants, Inc. and previously with AMEC Earth and Environmental.

He is currently managing Collier’s Geotechnical Engineering Division and Materials Testing Lab. He received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Tennessee Tech and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.