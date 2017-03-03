VOL. 41 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 03, 2017

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource: Topic: Telling your story on a budget with speakers Cassie Jones, Derby Jones, Kelly Gilfillan and Shelly Robertson Birdsong. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

First Friday Art Scene

A free monthly art crawl takes participants through downtown Franklin’s historic buildings and celebrates Williamson County’s unique artistic talent. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://visitfranklin.com/events/first-friday-art-scene

MARCH 3-5

Friends of Williamson County Library Book Sale

Come browse thousands of books and other media and support the WC Library. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1- 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin. Information: 595-1250.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Arbor Day 2017

Help plant 1,000 trees in Gallatin. Learn how to correctly plant a tree so it survives. Liberty Branch Park, at the end of North Blue Jay Way, (next to Miracle Ford) 9 a.m. – noon. Information: 451-5961

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings ever month. 6-9 p.m. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Enjoy live music on the performance platforms along 5th Avenue North. Two Gray Line Art Crawl Trolleys will provide complimentary shuttle service along the route from 6-10 p.m. Road closures associated with this event. Participating galleries and more information: www.nashvilledowntown.com

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Real Estate Investors Network

Rutherford County Focus Group. 6:30 p.m., Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St. Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro. Some additional meetings this month:

n Tuesday, March 7: DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Focus Group – An opportunity to learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m., Rein Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

n Monday, March 13: Monthly Association Meeting – This month’s featured speaker is Lou Brown. Monday, March 13th, 5:30 p.m. at West End Community Church - 235 White Bridge Pike, Nashville.

n Tuesday, March 14: Street Smart Wealth Strategy Workshop with Lou Brown – Learn the step-by-step, nuts and bolts, money-making secrets of finding, buying, structuring, holding, managing, financing and selling real estate – revealed by a full-time professional. 9 a.m. at the REIN Center – 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

n Thursday, March 16: Williamson County Lunch - rehabbers, builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Member Orientation Nashville Chamber

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for member orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. Fee: free to new members. Must register by March 3. Information: nashvillechamber.com

MARCH 8 – MARCH 12

2107 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament is returning to Nashville. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. The winner of the 13-game tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Free parking, Lot R at Nissan Stadium. Security Policy: Bags that do not exceed 18” x 6” x 18” are permitted, Bags that are medically necessary and diaper bags are permitted after undergoing a search, backpacks and coolers are NOT permitted regardless of size. All guests and bags are subject to search. Information: https://bridgestonearena.com/events/details/2017-sec

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Great American Cleanup Kick-off

Keep Tennessee Beautiful will host a Great American Cleanup Kick-off at the War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Avenue, North. 11 a.m. Governor Bill Haslam proclaimed March “Keep Tennessee Beautiful’ Month. This event is used to rally our state volunteers to action to achieve 100% county participation. Registration will end March 7. Information: 782-4040

Navigating Real Estate and Negotiating Leases

Attendees will learn how to locate the ideal property, negotiate the right lease and understand the process from start to finish. Refinery Nashville, 438 Houston Street, Suite 263. 4-6 p.m. Register through the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Fee: complimentary for members, $15 for future members. Speakers Tyler Cauble and Andrea Perry. Information: nashvillechamber.com/events

LGBT + College Conference Pre-Event,

Cocktails and Conversation

Noted panelist share open dialogue on the capacity of our community to successfully navigate the intersection of diversity with education, commerce, community, government and each other. Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, 511 Union Street, 275h floor, Nashville. Cocktails & Networking: 6 p.m., Program: 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Space is limited. Information: ron.snitker@wallerlaw.com

MARCH 9-11

The Chieftains St. Patrick’s Celebration at the Schermerhorn

Thrill to the sounds of Irish music with these phenomenal musicians and your Nashville Symphony. Special guests on stage: Nashville Irish Step Dancers, I.T. Creswell Middle Prep Choir and the 17th Lancers Pipes and Drums. One Symphony Place, Nashville. Thursday - 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. Tickets: $34 and up. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives, Inc.

Meeting at the Alvin C. York Hospital, 3400 Lebanon Pike, Murfreesboro, 1 p.m. Gold Star Wives is a national non-profit organization for anyone who has lost a spouse while on active duty, or of a service-connected cause. Information: Bonnie White, 423-421-2849.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

Chamber South Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with Crossings Nashville Action Partnership (CNAP) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville/Antioch area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Ford Ice Center, 5264 Hickory Hollow Pl, Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Complimentary to attend, but advance registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

MARCH 15-MARCH 18

President Jackson’s 250th Birthday Celebration

Several events at The Hermitage to celebrate Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Hermitage. Information: thehermitage.com

March 158:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.half price admission for birthday celebration. Events begin at 9 a.m.

March 169 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jackson Education Day. Activities designed for K-12 audiences. Fee: $9 students or $7 Title 1, one free

Chaperone for each ten students. Additional adult are $16 each.

6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. An Evening with Five Presidents. History comes alive as you mingle with Presidents Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Monroe and Jackson. Fee: $50

March 17-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. War of 1812 Military Encampment. Interpreters, tent camp, and recreation. Free with general admission.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Middle TN Genealogical Society

Topic: Caring for and Using Photographs in Family Research with guest speaker Carol Roberts, Conservation Manager at the TN State Library & Archives. Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood. 1 p.m. No charge. Information: www.mtgs.org

MARCH 18- MARCH 19

Celtic Rhythms On Fire

This celebration of the rich and vibrant artistry of Irish dance and music will delight you. Texas Troubadour Theatre, 2416 Music Valley Drive, Nashville. 7 p.m. – Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: Adult $20, Seniors (65+) $15, kids (3-12) $15. Information: http://www.nashvilleirishstepdancers.com

FRIDAY, MARCH. 24

Good Morning Gallatin

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to the 2017 Good Morning Gallatin Series, formerly 4th Friday Government Relations Meetings. The focus and goal of this program series is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county, and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: State Legislative Activity Update & City of Gallatin Update from Mayor Paige Brown and the Gallatin City Council. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. 7:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

SALON@615 SPRING SEASON

Greg Iles, “Mississippi Blood” Main Library. 2 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 11, 8 a.m.

April 9: John Oates, “Change of Seasons: A Memoir with Chris Epting” Main Library. 3 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 26, 8 a.m.

April 12: Lesley Stahl

April 13: Andrew McCarthy

April 19: David Baldacci

Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615/

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Women In business

Topic: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want. Speaker, Rachel Ramsey Cruze is using her knowledge and experience growing up in Dave Ramsey household to educate and financially empower younger generations. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fee: $30 Williamson Inc. Business Partners, $50 Guests. Information. Williamsonchamber.com