The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 24, 2017

GOP senator suggests boycott of California lawmaker meeting

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Republican state senator is calling for a boycott of a national legislators' meeting in California next year in retaliation for that state's ban on state-funded travel to Tennessee and other states over laws considered anti-LGBT.

State Sen. Mike Bell of Riceville says California's travel ban — which also applies to Kansas, Mississippi and North Carolina — threatens to escalate into what he calls "economic war" if other states follow suit.

Bell wants his resolution condemning California's law to be sent to every state lawmaker in the country and to major legislative groups, including the National Conference of State Legislatures, which holds its annual meeting in Los Angeles in August 2018.

The resolution on Tuesday received the minimum required six votes to advance to a full floor vote in the Senate.

