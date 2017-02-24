Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Senate replaces proposed 'alien' label IDs with 'visa'

Updated 8:53AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A state Senate committee has agreed to changes to a bill seeking to label Tennessee driver's licenses issued to people without permanent residency status with the words "alien" or "non-U.S. citizen."

Under an amendment approved Monday, the IDs would instead carry the word "visa."

Republican Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet said the language is needed to alert election officials about people not eligible to vote in Tennessee. The Senate Transportation Committee voted 6-1 to advance the bill to the Finance Committee.

Non-permanent residents are able to apply for temporary driver's licenses in Tennessee as long as they provide proof of legal presence and pass a driving test.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

