The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Kelly: No use of US military to enforce immigration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says there will be "no mass deportations" and "no use of military forces" in enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Kelly is speaking in Mexico City after he and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met their Mexican counterparts. Kelly says everything the U.S. does on immigration will be done legally and with respect for human rights.

He also says actions will occur in close coordination with Mexico's government.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said deportations are "a military operation" because the U.S. has allowed too many bad people into the country previously

