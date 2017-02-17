Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Rankings in J.D. Power's auto dependability study

By The Associated Press

The consulting company J.D. Power released its 2017 auto dependability study Wednesday. The study measures problems per 100 vehicles based on responses from 35,186 original owners of 2014 model-year vehicles. The industry average is 156 problems per 100 vehicles, up four from a year earlier.

Here are the rankings, the problems per 100 vehicles and the number of places each brand rose or fell from the 2016 study.

1. Lexus, 110 (0); Porsche, 110 (+1)

3. Toyota, 123 (+1)

4. Buick, 126 (-1)

5. Mercedes-Benz, 131 (+6)

6. Hyundai, 133 (+12)

7. BMW, 139 (+6)

8. Chevrolet, 142 (-2)

9. Honda, 143 (-2)

10. Jaguar, 144 (not ranked in 2016)

11. Kia, 148 (+5)

12. Lincoln, 150 (-3); Mini, 150 (+5)

14. GMC, 151 (-9)

15. Cadillac, 152 (-1)

16. Audi, 153 (-6)

17. Volvo, 154 (-2)

18. Chrysler, 159 (+3)

19. Subaru, 164 (+3)

20. Volkswagen, 164 (+4)

21. Mazda, 166 (-1)

22. Acura, 167 (-14)

23. Nissan, 170 (+3)

24. Land Rover, 178 (+4)

25. Mitsubishi, 182 (-6)

26. Ford, 183 (+4); Ram, 183 (-18)

28. Dodge, 187 (+3)

29. Infiniti, 203 (-17)

30. Jeep, 209 (-3)

31. Fiat, 298 (-6)

