Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Health insurer Aetna to spend $3.3B buying back stock

By The Associated Press

Updated 8:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Aetna will spend $3.3 billion to buy back more than 20 million shares of its stock after the health insurer's board authorized more repurchases last week.

The nation's third largest insurer said Wednesday that it entered into accelerated buyback agreements with two dealers for about 10.4 million shares from each. Aetna will pay each dealer $1.65 billion and is using available cash to fund the deals.

Aetna had said on Friday that its board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $4 billion worth of the company's stock. The Hartford, Connecticut, company also said it was doubling the quarterly dividend it pays stock owners to 50 cents per share.

That announcement came a few days after Aetna called off its roughly $34 billion acquisition of Medicare Advantage provider Humana Inc. That deal had already been rejected by a judge after federal regulators sued last summer to stop both it and a similar combination of the insurers Anthem Inc. and Cigna Corp.

Shares of Aetna Inc. have climbed more than 3 percent since the insurer announced the end of the Humana deal.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0