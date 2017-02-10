Bicentennial Mall names new park manager

VOL. 41 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park recently welcomed new park manager Jerry T. Wooten. Previously, he was park manager at Johnsonville State Historic Park in Humphreys County and a park ranger at the mall.

Wooten’s career in the outdoors began in Virginia in 1996 at Pamplin Historical Park. He went on to the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky as well as working with two non-profit, private museums. In 2003, Wooten came home to Nashville to work for the state at the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Wooten

Wooten received his bachelor’s degree in American History from Austin Peay State University and his master’s degree from Murray State University in public administration. In 2015, he completed his Ph.D. in public history at Middle Tennessee State University with a concentration in resource management.

First Freedom Bank promotes Nicole Frank

First Freedom Bank has promoted Nicole Frank to mortgage specialist.

In her new position, she is responsible for both new mortgage processing and originating. She will work with Realtors and individuals on their home loan needs.

Frank

Frank has been with First Freedom since September of 2015. She has more than seven years of banking experience, including working with Wells Fargo and Quad City Bank & Trust in her home town of Andalusia, Illinois. She was previously with The Bank of Nashville.

Bank of America taps Moore, market president

Bank of America has announced Tyson Moore will succeed John Stein as market president. Moore will serve as the company’s enterprise leader in Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Macon, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson counties. Stein, who led the market for 15 years, announced his retirement from Bank of America in the first quarter of 2017.

T. Moore

As market president, Moore will work across the region to connect Bank of America’s business lines to deliver integrated financial services to individuals, families and businesses. He will also lead Bank of America’s environmental, social and governance work in the market, which leverages the unmatched capabilities of the company to help partners, people, communities, and a broad client and customer base to more effectively address a wide range of issues.

In addition to his responsibilities as market president, Moore is market executive for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment services for individuals and businesses globally.

Moore joined Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor in 1998 and has held numerous leadership positions in the company. He has been an active community leader throughout his career, serving as a board member of the Nashville Public Library Foundation and supporting the American Red Cross and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Akron.

Crain Construction hires new project manager

Brent McGee has joined Crain Construction as a project manager.

McGee’s diverse resume includes serving as project manager or superintendent for Class A office, tenant upfits, healthcare, municipal, parking and high-rise residential projects throughout the Southeast and Texas.

McGee

He earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Southern Polytechnic State University and gravitated toward construction management. He is a LEED AP and an ASHE Certified Healthcare Constructor.

Established in 1933, Crain Construction provides design/build, sustainable construction, construction management and general contracting services throughout the Southeast. The company has experience in commercial, mixed use, hospitality, industrial, warehouse, institutional, retail and telecommunications/data projects.

Pinnacle’s Hendersonville office names Indermuehle

Debbie Indermuehle has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and financial advisor for the firm’s Hendersonville office.

The 20-year financial services veteran, most recently served as a wealth management advisor for Fifth Third Bank. Prior to Fifth Third, she was a business development officer for Regions Bank.

Indermuehle earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She serves on the board of the Family Foundation Fund.

Indermuehle

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The American Banker recognized Pinnacle as the sixth best bank to work for in the country in 2016.

Civil Site Design Group adds Howe, Moore

Landscape designer Leland Howe has joined Nashville’s Civil Site Design Group.

Samuel Moore, a CADD designer specializing in AutoCAD and HydroCAD, has also joined the firm.

In his new role Howe will focus on master planning, urban design and graphics.

Howe

While studying at Louisiana State University, Howe interned for The Urban Collaborative, a Eugene, Oregon-based firm and also for Land Innovations, a development agency in Nashville. After graduating from LSU with a bachelor’s degree, he made his way back home to Nashville. An ASLA member and active Montgomery Bell Academy alumnus, he lives in Nashville.

Moore was previously with Stone + Howorth in Nashville. Moore earned a B.S. in architectural engineering technology at Murray State University where he was a member of the Association of Engineering, Graphics and Design and the Association of General Contractors. A resident of Franklin, Moore is a volunteer member of Williamson County Fire Rescue.

Civil Site Design Group specializes in land planning and urban design, site planning and design, and civil engineering services for clients throughout the southern region of the United States.

Mosley

The firm’s recent projects in the greater Nashville area include Under Armour Distribution center in Lebanon, The Westin Nashville, ONEC1TY urban mixed-use development in Nashville; Gulch Crossing office building in Nashville; 1212 Condo Project at 12th & Laurel in Nashville and Ascend Amphitheatre.

Civil Site Design Group adds to office staff

S. Moore

Watts

Civil Site Design Group has added two employees to its office staff. Sally Moseley joins the firm as accounting manager and Kelley Watts joins as office manager.

Moseley was previously with KraftCPAs LLP as a staff associate. She has 20-plus years of accounting experience. She has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County and served as an Elder with Parkway Presbyterian Church in Metairie, Louisiana. Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, Moseley lives in the Bellevue area of Nashville.

Watts was previously events coordinator and sales administrator at SiteHawk. She received a Bachelor of Science from Middle Tennessee State University. She serves on the Church Relations Advisory Board for Habitat for Humanity and is a resident of Murfreesboro.

McNally selects Haire as senate budget director

Lt. Randy Governor McNally has appointed Catherine Haire as the senate director of budget analysis.

Haire replaces Rick Nicholson who was recently appointed chief of staff for the Tennessee State Senate.

As budget director, Haire will provide budget analysis for all senate members and staff and consult with all standing committees on all budget related matters. The senate budget director works closely with the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the administration putting together the budget and organizing budget hearings.

A former photojournalist and non-profit program director, Haire began her government service in the Tennessee State Senate as a legislative assistant.

Most recently, she served the Senate Government Operations Committee as research analyst for the past eight years. She is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University,

Benchmark Realty adds four new team members

Benchmark Realty has added Robyn Farrell, Michael Haynes, John Stidham and Dawn Wood to its roster of real estate professionals.

A Nashville native, Farrell joins the Benchmark team with almost 12 years of experience in real estate. She will serve buyers and sellers with residential properties throughout the greater Nashville area and is a member of the Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors. Farrell also works part-time as a dental hygienist.

Haynes, also a Nashville native, joins Benchmark with over 37 years of experience. He will assist sellers with residential and land and farm properties throughout Middle Tennessee. Haynes is a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and is a member of the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

Stidham, who is a native of Hendersonville, will serve buyers and sellers throughout the greater Nashville area with residential, commercial, distressed, investment and 1031 exchange properties.

Farrell

A Kentucky native, Wood has lived in the Nashville area for 30 years. At Benchmark, she will serve Eastern Middle Tennessee residents with residential, land and farm, and investment properties.

She is a member of the Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors and an accredited broker.

She also holds her MBA from Ashford University. In addition to real estate, Wood has experience in the banking, financial and sales industries.