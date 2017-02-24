VOL. 41 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Buy all the Books FEB. 24 – FEB. 25 Friends of Fairview Public Library semi-annual used book sale to benefit the library. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and ends 2 p.m. Saturday. 2240 Fairview Blvd. Fairview. Information: 224-6087

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The goal for this monthly Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event is to allow the public to “wake up to what’s trending” by hearing about business and community issues. This month: Legislative activity update and Sumner County update from Anthony Holt, Sumner County executive, and the Sumner County commissioners. The monthly series runs through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center.

BGA Hosts Fisk Jubilee Singers

As part of its celebration of Black History Month, Battle Ground Academy is hosting a concert featuring the renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. The concert is free and open to the community, but registration is required. Franklin United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin. 6-8 p.m. Information and registration: http://www.battlegroundacademy.org/page/fisk-jubilee-singers

Salon@615 Spring Season

George Saunders, author of “Lincoln in the Bardo” Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 14. Free event. 6:30 p.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Saturday Night Live Art

Meet and watch great local artists paint, draw, sculpt and more while listening to live music in a fantastic art gallery. Ansbach Artisans Fine Art Gallery, 1974 Wilson Pike, Franklin. 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments provided. Family friendly. Information: ansbachartisans.com

The Hermitage Annual Memorial Service

Annual commemoration of those enslaved at The Hermitage and throughout the country. The service will feature The Princely Players performing a musical timeline of African-American music. 11 a.m. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachels Lane, Hermitage. Free. Information: thehermitage.com

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Franklin Riverfront Planning Study

The City of Franklin will hold two open house meetings for the Harpeth Riverfront to determine challenges, opportunities and perspectives associated with a potential river walk and other development within the floodplain between Pinkerton and Bicentennial Parks. City Hall, 109 3rd Avenue South, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Information: 550-6629

Williamson Inc. Public Affairs Roundtable

Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street Franklin, 7:15-8:30 a.m. No charge for members. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

FEB. 28 – MARCH 28

Real Estate Investors Network

Real Estate Financing 101 with Yogi Dougher. Dougher will discuss the basics of real estate financing and how to make yourself more bankable. 6:30-8 p.m. Location TBA.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots fill quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A members-only event. Williamson Inc. office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Hardaway Construction Corp., 1001 Gallatin Ave. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

First Friday Art Scene

A free monthly art crawl that takes participants through downtown Franklin’s historic buildings and celebrates Williamson County’s unique artistic talent. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Information: http://visitfranklin.com/events/first-friday-art-scene

MARCH 3-5

Friends of Williamson County Library Book Sale

Come browse thousands of books and other media and support the WC Library. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1- 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin. Information: 595-1250.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings ever month. 6-9 p.m. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Enjoy live music on the performance platforms along 5th Avenue North. Two Gray Line Art Crawl Trolleys will provide complimentary shuttle service along the route from 6-10 p.m. Road closures associated with this event. Participating galleries and more information: www.nashvilledowntown.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Member Orientation Nashville Chamber

Make the most of your membership in the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. At this member orientation learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. Free to new members. Must register by March 3. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Navigating Real Estate and Negotiating Leases

Attendees will learn how to locate the ideal property, negotiate the right lease and understand the process from start to finish. Refinery Nashville, 438 Houston Street, Suite 263. 4-6 p.m. Register through the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Fee: complimentary for members, $15 for future members. Speakers Tyler Cauble and Andrea Perry. Information: nashvillechamber.com/events

LGBT + College Conference Pre-Event, Cocktails and Conversation

Noted panelist share open dialogue on the capacity of our community to successfully navigate the intersection of diversity with education, commerce, community, government and each other. Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, 511 Union Street, 275h floor, Nashville. Cocktails & Networking: 6 p.m., Program: 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Space is limited. Information: ron.snitker@wallerlaw.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 S. Main Street, Ashland City. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

Chamber South Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with Crossings Nashville Action Partnership (CNAP) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville/Antioch area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Ford Ice Center, 5264 Hickory Hollow Place, Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Complimentary to attend, but advance registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber West members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

President Jackson's 250TH Birthday Celebration

Several events at The Hermitage to celebrate Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Hermitage. Information: thehermitage.com

March 158:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.Half-price admission for birthday celebration. Events begin at 9 a.m.

March 169 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jackson Education Day. Activities designed for K-12 audiences. Fee: $9 students or $7 Title 1, one free.

Chaperone for each ten students. Additional adult are $16 each.

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. An Evening with Five Presidents. History comes alive as you mingle with Presidents Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Monroe and Jackson. Fee: $50

March 17-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. War of 1812 Military Encampment. Interpreters, tent camp, and recreation. Free

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Middle TN Genealogical Society

Topic: Caring for and Using Photographs in Family Research with guest speaker Carol Roberts, conservation manager at the TN State Library & Archives. Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood. 1 p.m. No charge. Information: www.mtgs.org