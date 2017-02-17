Community Health Systems posts 4Q loss

VOL. 41 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 17, 2017

FRANKLIN (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. on Monday reported a loss of $220 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.72 billion, or $15.54 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $18.44 billion.

Community Health Systems shares have climbed 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 54 percent in the last 12 months.