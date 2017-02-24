Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for January 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, January 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 6430 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/10 Hillwood Pointe Partnership Hillwood Apts LLC $23,400,000 4060 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 1/20 Simply Storage Hermitage LLC SS Hermitage LLC $11,190,506 309 Broadway Nashville 37201 1/18 Alpha Dev LLC Tac Broadway LLC $10,000,000 144 2nd Nashville 37201 1/23 Pilcher Building Partners Lp Tenir LLC $8,400,000 7663 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 1/10 Byblos Dev TN LLC Warwick Thornton Bellevue I LLC $5,700,000 820 Fesslers Nashville 37210 1/5 Horrell Properties Inc TRP Willow Trace LLC $4,600,000 830 Fesslers Nashville 37210 1/30 RTA Willow Trace II LLC Blevins Family Inv Lp $4,356,000 2603 Franklin Nashville 37204 1/9 ECG 8th Avenue LLC Rowland Inv $3,800,000 30 Stanley Nashville 37210 1/6 Buntin Jeffrey W Jr Stanley Street LLC $2,900,000 701 Bradford Nashville 37204 1/11 TN Medical Association TN Voices For Children Inc $2,450,000 5221 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 1/25 CSDCPC Intrepid LLC Strickland Walter E; Strickland Jimmy E $2,020,000 715, 717, 725 Ermac, 16 Century Nashville 37214 1/17 HH Heritage Inn of Nashville LLC 16 Century Partners LLC $1,925,000 1110 16Th Nashville 37212 1/9 Mb Nashville LLC Diggs Steven F $1,888,000 1410, 1412 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/17 TTF Inv LLC Perkerson Phillip D Estate $1,800,000 1239 6th Nashville 37208 1/6 MP Real Estate LLC Jervis Craig M; Jervis Marcia M $1,525,000 100, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114 Porter Nashville 37206 1/9 Porter Terrace Holdings LLC Porter Terrace Partners II LLC $1,264,000 1510 16Th Nashville 37212 1/23 Farris Kella Stephenson Trustee Leach Justin W; Leach Kerry D $1,249,000 421 Harding Nashville 37211 1/4 Nofal Zaidoun Best One Nashville Realty Partnership $1,050,000 1041A Trinity Nashville 37216 1/4 Stratos Dev Group LLC Kilgo Burnease P; Kilgo Burnease Piper; Piper William Fred Jr $1,000,000 229 Donelson Nashville 37214 1/10 Richmond Clifford O Shelton Karen Renee Gentry; Gentry Herbert D Jr $975,000 2809 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/18 Substance Inv Group LLC Larger Than Life LLC $950,000 1709 Pearl Nashville 37203 1/4 Pearl Street Apts LLC Pearl Street Dev GP $915,000 2607 Winford Nashville 37211 1/23 Eugenia/Winford Partners Tygard Charles R; Tygard Judy B $895,000 2814 Azalea Nashville 37204 1/19 Fair Ronald; Fair Stefanie Jill Tony J Sillyman Revocable Living Trust $890,000 6917 Lenox Village Nashville 37211 1/4 Chen Sinan; Chen Lin Shun; Lin Jun Lenox Village Prop LLC $850,000 2633 Lebanon Nashville 37214 1/4 Lineberry Properties Inc Scf Rc Funding I LLC $832,386 2215 Dunn Nashville 37211 1/11 Shville Dunn LLC Roland Joe T; Roland Mary A $810,000 111 Oak Valley Nashville 37207 1/19 Crg LLC Oak Valley Lanes Bowling Alley; Baker Larry C; Baker Gary Hall Estate $750,000 6887 Burkitt Antioch 37013 1/5 Regent Homes LLC Y&H GP; Y&H TN Part $749,000 2218A 11th Nashville 37204 1/3 Terry Michael Scott; Terry Sarah C Progressive Dev LLC $740,000 500 Professional Park Goodlettsville 37072 1/17 TN Voices For Children Inc Steel Frog LLC $660,000 3750 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/25 Wise Mgmt LLC Adetunji Felix $620,000 0 Hudson Madison 37115 1/30 Sawyer Adam; Sawyer Andrea Brown Kenneth; Brown Clyde A III; Richardson Ray; Richardson Peggy; Pennington Darlene; Mack Maurene Dalton; Burnett Christy Fry; Pack Troy M; Duke George; Foust Tiffany Duracheck; Dalton Maurene; Fry Christy; Duracheck Tiffany $615,385 420, 422 38th Nashville 37209 1/20 422 38th Ave North Partners Hines Vivian Hargrove; Hines Vivian H $600,000 6225 Robertson Nashville 37209 1/6 Richland South LLC Batson Harold H $600,000 0 Briarville 1/25 Ellington Group GP Briarville Partners GP $550,000 1601, 1605 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 1/18 KY-TN Conf Assoc of Seventh-Day Adventists Inc TN Conf of The UMC Inc $550,000 6887 Burkitt Antioch 37013 1/5 Regent Homes LLC Y&H GP; Y&H TN Part $535,000 1508 60th, 5902, 5904 California Nashville 37209 1/26 Nashville Food Project Inc Bessire Frank E; Bessire Maurice Edward; Bessire Joan $505,000 560, 562 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/18 Banker Gita Elkin Lawrence W; Drake Temple Ann $499,000 609 Iris Nashville 37204 1/23 Iris House GP Kneeland Judith W; Kneeland Herbert D III $484,000 2704 Berrywood Nashville 37204 1/11 Frank Moore Holdings LLC Hawley Paula H $450,000 630 Croley Nashville 37209 1/3 Richland South LLC Croley Homes Dev LLC $425,000 2704 Larmon Nashville 37204 1/4 Ware Katherine McClelland Mary Gertrude; McClelland Gertrude H; Floyd Joann E; Floyd Joanne H; Cullman Debra Jean; Cullman Debra J; Laine Kristin Hostettler; Hostettler William R Jr $425,000 8733 Newsom Station Nashville 37221 1/10 Old Mill Partnership Cowden James E; Cowden James $400,000 308 Van Buren Nashville 37208 1/18 Pape Elizabeth; Martucci Christopher J Carter Christopher T; Carter Kelly; Carter Lucy R; Gleaves John $377,500 5110 Delaware Nashville 37209 1/30 McDonald Michel; McDonald Alice Knox William W; Knox Phillis H; Knox William W III $330,000 110 30Th Nashville 37203 1/20 Euclid Retail Partners GP Skinner Mary Evelyn; Skinner Mary E $325,000 1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 1/23 Castelli Joseph; Castelli Susan Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A $305,000 1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 1/25 Hatzell Kelsey B Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A $299,900 3862 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 1/23 Boll Arthur; Berge Nancy Riis Donald L; Riis Sandra L $285,000 7386 Old Harding Nashville 37221 1/27 St Marie Robert; St Marie Valerie Parkside Builders LLC $282,140 328 Dutchfalls Hermitage 37076 1/3 Lovell Kevin; Lovell Kimberly Wright Farms LLC $275,900 5056 Pine Valley Ashland City 37015 1/10 Smith Brenda Forrester; Smith Matthew Miller Wilkes Terry E; Wilkes Janet H $247,000 211 Donelson Nashville 37214 1/30 Exit Properties GP GWC Business Services Inc $210,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 9020 Overlook Brentwood 37027 1/13 CSNP BRS Irrev Trust; CSNP Trust; CSNP Wds Irrev Trust; Horizon Center LLC; TRP 300 Commerce Street LLC; TRP Willow Trace LLC Self Service Mini Storage $20,850,000 3000 Harrah Spring Hill 37174 1/11 Simply Storage Harrah Drive LLC SS Harrah Drive LLC $11,307,151 1903 Columbia Franklin 37064 1/13 Simply Storage Franklin LLC SS Franklin LLC $11,304,154 770 Jordan Franklin 37067 1/26 3665 Mallory JV LLC Duke Realty Corporation; Duke Realty Limited Partnership $9,860,000 770 Jordan Franklin 37067 1/26 Tharaldson Motels II Inc 3665 Mallory Jv LLC $7,000,000 5737, 5875 Davis Hollow, 5641, 5698 Leipers Franklin 37064 1/9 Jefferson J M Trust Terra Springs Ranch LLC $5,625,000 0 Hurt Spring Hill 37174 1/10 Breland Homes LLC Adams Ira T (Estate of) $5,171,040 0 Peytonsville Franklin 37064 1/6 Pratt Lane Office Partners LLC Goose Creek Syndicate $4,500,000 563 Church Brentwood 37027 1/25 Brentwood Il Al Investors LLC Rolling Clouds LLC $3,849,280 6200 Arno Franklin 37064 1/23 Nanette Mossey Trust Davidson & Banksters LLC $3,600,000 4331 Long Franklin 37064 1/25 Chapter 2 Inv LLC Dorris Thomas Gregory Trust $3,000,000 4907 Main Spring Hill 37174 1/31 Johnson Holdings Co LLC; Johnston Neal S Tn Spring Hill Wilkes LLC $2,560,000 0 Spring Hill-Duplex Spring Hill 37174 1/19 Breland Homes LLC Port Royal Place Mgmt Assoc LLC; Port Royal Place Prop Assoc GP $1,808,631 5807 Bending Chestnut Franklin 37064 1/27 Ina Family Trust Smith Dennis I; Smith Jana C $1,800,000 123 Trinity Franklin 37067 1/17 Manoukian Chant H; Manoukian Kathyrn Rondeau Steve $1,700,000 3809 Mistico Franklin 37064 1/19 Egan Richard Reed Ashley J; Reed Kristen T $1,650,000 1044 Tulloss Franklin 37067 1/9 Land Dev Com Inc Ellis Douglas Farmer $1,250,000 Sherwood Green Nolensville 37135 1/12 Regent Sherwood Green Dev LLC Grandview Eight LLC $1,042,554 715 Vernon Franklin 37067 1/10 Mcadams Richard Sauve Deidre D; Sauve Roger T $1,010,400 386 Southwinds Franklin 37064 1/17 Luken Thomas George Jr Harlan Jerry C; Harlan Wanda G; Pounders Chandra H; Pounders David R; Rudolph Cheri H; Rudolph Scott E $775,000 5970 Parham Franklin 37064 1/3 Leipers Fork Farm LLC Beasley Earl Jr (Deceased); Beasley John S II; Beasley Thomas Earl Jr (Deceased) $679,587 413 Malcolm Franklin 37067 1/3 Biles Deborah D; Biles John W Hyde Donald M; Hyde Marilyn T $630,000 1399, 1401 Adams Franklin 37064 1/17 Broadway Inv Group LLC Cox Larry $550,000 7239 Haley Industrial Nolensville 37135 1/17 Earnest Properties LLC Haines Blake L; Watson David R $500,000 5641 Leipers Creek Franklin 37064 1/9 Terra Springs Ranch LLC Hicks Ashley; Hicks David; Shearer Todd $440,000 4154 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 1/17 4154 Ohr LLC Green Heidi $400,000 5600 Parker Branch Franklin 37064 1/13 Reed Ashley J; Reed Kristen T Tower Inv LLC $344,900 0 Hunting Camp Fairview 37062 1/10 Fairview Properties LLC Mangrum Earl & Ethel Mangrum Family Trust; Mangrum Earl And Ethel Family Trust; Mangrum Ethel & Earl Mangrum Family Trust; Mangrum Ethel And Earl Family Trust $250,000 109 Holiday Franklin 37067 1/23 Downs Stacey A; Downs Todd T Wilson William L $235,000 105 Parkway Franklin 37064 1/11 G&M Plumbing Company LLC Parsons Donna; Parsons Jasper $200,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1345 Wenlon Murfreesboro 37130 1/27 VIE-MSP Murfreesboro LLC Raiders Prop 1 LLC; Raiders Prop 10 LLC; Raiders Prop 12 LLC; Raiders Prop 13 LLC; Raiders Prop 14 LLC; Raiders Prop 15 LLC; Raiders Prop 9 LLC; Raiders Ridge Apts LLC; Raiders Prop 3 LLC; Raiders Prop 4 LLC; Raiders Prop 5 LLC; Raiders Prop 6 LLC; Raiders Prop 7 LLC; Raiders Prop 8 LLC; Raiders Prop 21 LLC; Raiders Prop 22 LLC; Raiders Prop 23 LLC; Raiders Prop 24 LLC; Raiders Prop 25 LLC; Raiders Prop 26 LLC; Raiders Prop 16 LLC; Raiders Prop 17 LLC; Raiders Prop 18 LLC; Raiders Prop 19 LLC; Raiders Prop 2 LLC; Raiders Prop 20 LLC $20,781,000 4004, 4102 Shelbyville, 3966 Fieldcrest Murfreesboro 37127 1/9 BMCH TN LLC Mitchell Charlie B; Mitchell Charlie B Jr $4,641,900 225 Thompson Murfreesboro 37129 1/20 Life Changing Results LLC SC Springfield Group LLC $3,193,085 1225 Northfield Murfreesboro 37130 1/23 AHJ Wycliffe LLC Wycliffe Court Apts of TN LLC $3,070,000 3545 Manchester Murfreesboro 37127 1/12 Mankin Pointe LLC Bagwell Nancy M; Bagwell Sam; Mankin Debbie; Mankin Family Partnership; Mankin Joe W; Ritter Vanessa F; Thurston Jeffrey; Wilson Linda M $1,800,000 The Murfreesboro 37128 1/10 New South Dev LLC Alcorn Prop LLC $1,250,000 Franklin Murfreesboro 37128 1/17 Swanson Dev Lp Baskin Jerry C; Hollis Gregory; Hollis Jeffrey D; Keller Michelle Hollis; Manning Maxine B; Stentz Frankie B $1,229,497 Wilkerson Crossroads Murfreesboro 37129 1/10 Wilkerson Downs LLC Francis Robert E $1,200,000 235 Northfield Murfreesboro 37129 1/12 Mer-Bex LLC STC Properties LLC $1,055,000 1932 Business Campus Murfreesboro 37130 1/24 Saint Bfl LLC Patterson Bonnie D; Patterson George E $795,000 Fortress Murfreesboro 37129 1/27 TT of G Murfreesboro Inc Smith Clarissa D $745,000 Off Bushnell Creek Murfreesboro 37130 1/23 Star Land Company LLC Tennmo Properties LLC $712,500 2917, 2927 Elam Murfreesboro 37127 1/11 Hale Jewell M Johnson Brandi; Johnson Jeremy; Johnson Jeremy H $700,000 521 Broad Murfreesboro 1/27 Invest Squared 521 Broad Murfreesboro LLC Organizacion Ramirez Inc $655,000 951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 1/26 Smyrna Burger LLC Saltgood Properties LLC $627,264 3257 Yeargan Murfreesboro 37128 1/17 Beatty Norma Jean; Potter Gary L; Potter Kathy L Porter Daniel G; Porter Patricia S $620,000 5740 Johnson Murfreesboro 37127 1/17 Johnson Brandi L; Johnson Jeremy H Bailey Kelly; Beasley Greg L; Beasley Kelly $551,250 520 Old Woodbury Readyville 37149 1/12 Berryman Brian C; Berryman Tracy M Bouldin Floyd; Bouldin Floyd E; Bouldin Karen; Bouldin Karen J $550,000 1103 Memorial Murfreesboro 37129 1/17 Dennis Auto Wash Properties LLC Jones Alice Rebecca; Jones Charles P $350,000 402 Uptown Murfreesboro 37129 1/5 Getz Keith Hill Carl E; Hill Colleen M $330,000 7730 Shelbyville Christiana 37037 1/4 Green Dennis J Jr; Green Kristine E Chyke L Ruth $325,000 1023 Highland Murfreesboro 37130 1/13 Patel Dilesh; Patel Foram McMahon Gary; McMahon Janet $325,000 13577 Versailles Rockvale 37153 1/30 Morris Donald B; Morris Suzanne K Hill Timothy C $290,000 730 Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro 37129 1/4 IIWII Partners Atkins Douglas Michael; Atkins Heather Ann $246,000 7810 Halls Hill Readyville 37149 1/19 Steg David; Steg Ginger Sanders Brenda $230,000 14566 Halls Hill Milton 37118 1/5 Hale Eva B; Hale William N Jarrell Greta Hale; Tune Greta Hale; Tune Sam $217,500 1 Midland Bell Buckle 37020 1/18 Adgent Cody; Running With Scissors Wood Ida Evelyn; Wood Robert L $175,000 206 Southpointe Murfreesboro 37130 1/12 Arencibia Ernesto Haynes James J; Haynes Sonia $161,000 9760 Rocky Hill Lascassas 37085 1/11 Andrade Jasmine Black Joey $155,000 1837 Memorial Murfreesboro 37129 1/30 Carver Dan R Reeves W Shane $152,000 6575 Gum Puckett Murfreesboro 37127 1/24 Neely Amy; Neely Matthew Neely Kelley; Neely Zachary $141,000 6645 Halls Hill Murfreesboro 37130 1/5 Miller Luke Amund Bevill Robert L $129,900 Welchance Murfreesboro 37127 1/13 Ingram Eric; Ingram Lisa Hubinger Elizabeth M $116,200

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 100 Springhouse Hendersonville 37075 1/5 Spt Ivey Hendersonville Mob LLC GA HC Reit II Hendersonville TN Mob LLC $11,574,770 465 Belvedere Gallatin 37066 1/18 Simply Storage Gallatin LLC SS Gallatin LLC $8,493,890 2109 Nashville Gallatin 37066 1/6 Savannah Market Place LLC Fifth Third Bank $4,836,000 1001 Village Green Gallatin 37066 1/24 VRL Hotels 4 LLC Colfin Jih Ahi Prop LLC $3,994,000 252 Main Gallatin 37066 1/30 Rowland Inv Siegel Hendersonville LLC $3,800,000 1037 Glenbrook Hendersonville 37075 1/10 Greenwich Villager Co L P Bayrock Inv Co $2,952,380 221 Main Hendersonville 37075 1/30 Zeka Betty Lou Maple Row Part LLC $2,400,000 171 Factory Gallatin 37066 1/27 Helson Robert C Dorris Anna Lorre; Dorris Davis Ray $1,450,000 770 Main Gallatin 37066 1/13 Speedway LLC Property Dev $1,200,000 501 Garnet Gallatin 37066 1/11 Patel Usha Summers Julie; Summers Robert G $1,125,000 105 Maple Row Hendersonville 37075 1/9 Mishu Somer 105 Maple Row Part LLC $814,000 105 Hazel Hendersonville 37075 1/13 Holloway Henry Wayne Fuqua Ellen W; Fuqua James L Jr; Oliver Linda C; Oliver Louis W III $800,000 231 Molly Walton Hendersonville 37075 1/12 McCarroll James M Tracy Donald; Tracy Lana $750,000 125 Paul Gregory Bethpage 37022 1/9 Hood Kristen; Hood Taylor Arnold Nell Ann $647,000 100 New Shackle Island Hendersonville 37075 1/3 Certech Usa Inc Richland South LLC $585,000 1063 Luxborough Hendersonville 37075 1/12 Aleks Mark R; Patel-Aleks Trusha J Shular Michael L Tr $545,000 202 Cemetery Gallatin 37066 1/25 Nunley Jason; Wingate Brandon D Boze Linda; Boze Tommy W $515,000 1096 Vinings Gallatin 37066 1/13 Miller Joseph A; Miller Tara R CMH Parks Inc $504,968 1025 Montrose Gallatin 37066 1/11 Unger Sharon J; Unger Walter Ryan Parkside Builders LLC $493,030 1530 Drakes Creek Hendersonville 37075 1/25 Plante Deborah R; Plante Robert A Celebration Homes LLC $492,973 1048 Montrose Gallatin 37066 1/30 Aguiare David M; Aguiare Renee C Parkside Builders LLC $490,442 211 Ashington Hendersonville 37075 1/3 Patel Kalpa P; Patel Pareshkumar S Drees Premier Homes Inc $469,770 Cages Gallatin 37066 1/4 Creekside Homes LLC Pursell R H $460,000 1020 Montrose Gallatin 37066 1/3 Hutton Jaime M Parkside Builders LLC $454,975 203 Spring Valley Hendersonville 37075 1/10 Pachciarz Elizabeth A; Pachciarz Justin L Suggs Anthony Camden $439,900 1091 Vinings Gallatin 37066 1/20 Bratcher Amanda D; Bratcher Johnathan R CMH Parks Inc $435,678 12, 13 Lakeview Estates Gallatin 37066 1/9 Premier Building Group LLC Stratford Park $430,860 1015 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 1/3 Indukuri Srinivasa Verma; Rajeswari Madhavi Raja NVR Inc $429,375 217 Carellton Gallatin 37066 1/19 Dickie Kenneth A; Dickie Melissa A Creekside Homes LLC $412,000 743 Burgess Goodlettsville 37072 1/3 Traylor Brittany; Traylor Will Meritage Homes of TN Inc $408,339 1087 Vinings Gallatin 37066 1/13 Walker Alexandria; Walker Ronald E CMH Parks Inc $407,370 739 Burgess Goodlettsville 37072 1/18 Browne Philmore; Browne Rose Meritage Homes of TN Inc $402,805 109 Revere Hendersonville 37075 1/12 Larsen-Schrimpf Netha D; Schrimpf Michael P Gaines Homes Building Corp $399,950 1050 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 1/3 Hood Carla R; Hood John F NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $390,235 309 Ironwood Gallatin 37066 1/3 Taylor Connie; Taylor William Eastland Const Inc $384,900 589 Goodman Gallatin 37066 1/3 Walker Carol Ann; Walker Donald Edward Jr NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $370,776 675 Fall Creek, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 28, 38, 43, 44, 45 Goodlettsville 37072 1/3 Tyson Sally; Tyson Troy Meritage Homes of TN Inc $363,001 Durham Hendersonville 37075 1/25 Weekley Homes LLC WFC Durham Holdings VII GP $350,361 1303 Lauderdale Bethpage 37022 1/25 Hunter Mark D Gilmore Doris Claiborne; Gilmore Samuel Robert $350,000

Wilson County