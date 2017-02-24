Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 24, 2017

Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for January 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, January 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
6430 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/10 Hillwood Pointe Partnership Hillwood Apts LLC $23,400,000
4060 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 1/20 Simply Storage Hermitage LLC SS Hermitage LLC $11,190,506
309 Broadway Nashville 37201 1/18 Alpha Dev LLC Tac Broadway LLC $10,000,000
144 2nd Nashville 37201 1/23 Pilcher Building Partners Lp Tenir LLC $8,400,000
7663 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 1/10 Byblos Dev TN LLC Warwick Thornton Bellevue I LLC $5,700,000
820 Fesslers Nashville 37210 1/5 Horrell Properties Inc TRP Willow Trace LLC $4,600,000
830 Fesslers Nashville 37210 1/30 RTA Willow Trace II LLC Blevins Family Inv Lp $4,356,000
2603 Franklin Nashville 37204 1/9 ECG 8th Avenue LLC Rowland Inv $3,800,000
30 Stanley Nashville 37210 1/6 Buntin Jeffrey W Jr Stanley Street LLC $2,900,000
701 Bradford Nashville 37204 1/11 TN Medical Association TN Voices For Children Inc $2,450,000
5221 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 1/25 CSDCPC Intrepid LLC Strickland Walter E; Strickland Jimmy E $2,020,000
715, 717, 725 Ermac, 16 Century Nashville 37214 1/17 HH Heritage Inn of Nashville LLC 16 Century Partners LLC $1,925,000
1110 16Th Nashville 37212 1/9 Mb Nashville LLC Diggs Steven F $1,888,000
1410, 1412 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/17 TTF Inv LLC Perkerson Phillip D Estate $1,800,000
1239 6th Nashville 37208 1/6 MP Real Estate LLC Jervis Craig M; Jervis Marcia M $1,525,000
100, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114 Porter Nashville 37206 1/9 Porter Terrace Holdings LLC Porter Terrace Partners II LLC $1,264,000
1510 16Th Nashville 37212 1/23 Farris Kella Stephenson Trustee Leach Justin W; Leach Kerry D $1,249,000
421 Harding Nashville 37211 1/4 Nofal Zaidoun Best One Nashville Realty Partnership $1,050,000
1041A Trinity Nashville 37216 1/4 Stratos Dev Group LLC Kilgo Burnease P; Kilgo Burnease Piper; Piper William Fred Jr $1,000,000
229 Donelson Nashville 37214 1/10 Richmond Clifford O Shelton Karen Renee Gentry; Gentry Herbert D Jr $975,000
2809 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/18 Substance Inv Group LLC Larger Than Life LLC $950,000
1709 Pearl Nashville 37203 1/4 Pearl Street Apts LLC Pearl Street Dev GP $915,000
2607 Winford Nashville 37211 1/23 Eugenia/Winford Partners Tygard Charles R; Tygard Judy B $895,000
2814 Azalea Nashville 37204 1/19 Fair Ronald; Fair Stefanie Jill Tony J Sillyman Revocable Living Trust $890,000
6917 Lenox Village Nashville 37211 1/4 Chen Sinan; Chen Lin Shun; Lin Jun Lenox Village Prop LLC $850,000
2633 Lebanon Nashville 37214 1/4 Lineberry Properties Inc Scf Rc Funding I LLC $832,386
2215 Dunn Nashville 37211 1/11 Shville Dunn LLC Roland Joe T; Roland Mary A $810,000
111 Oak Valley Nashville 37207 1/19 Crg LLC Oak Valley Lanes Bowling Alley; Baker Larry C; Baker Gary Hall Estate $750,000
6887 Burkitt Antioch 37013 1/5 Regent Homes LLC Y&H GP; Y&H TN Part $749,000
2218A 11th Nashville 37204 1/3 Terry Michael Scott; Terry Sarah C Progressive Dev LLC $740,000
500 Professional Park Goodlettsville 37072 1/17 TN Voices For Children Inc Steel Frog LLC $660,000
3750 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/25 Wise Mgmt LLC Adetunji Felix $620,000
0 Hudson Madison 37115 1/30 Sawyer Adam; Sawyer Andrea Brown Kenneth; Brown Clyde A III; Richardson Ray; Richardson Peggy; Pennington Darlene; Mack Maurene Dalton; Burnett Christy Fry; Pack Troy M; Duke George; Foust Tiffany Duracheck; Dalton Maurene; Fry Christy; Duracheck Tiffany $615,385
420, 422 38th Nashville 37209 1/20 422 38th Ave North Partners Hines Vivian Hargrove; Hines Vivian H $600,000
6225 Robertson Nashville 37209 1/6 Richland South LLC Batson Harold H $600,000
0 Briarville     1/25 Ellington Group GP Briarville Partners GP $550,000
1601, 1605 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 1/18 KY-TN Conf Assoc of Seventh-Day Adventists Inc TN Conf of The UMC Inc $550,000
6887 Burkitt Antioch 37013 1/5 Regent Homes LLC Y&H GP; Y&H TN Part $535,000
1508 60th, 5902, 5904 California Nashville 37209 1/26 Nashville Food Project Inc Bessire Frank E; Bessire Maurice Edward; Bessire Joan $505,000
560, 562 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/18 Banker Gita Elkin Lawrence W; Drake Temple Ann $499,000
609 Iris Nashville 37204 1/23 Iris House GP Kneeland Judith W; Kneeland Herbert D III $484,000
2704 Berrywood Nashville 37204 1/11 Frank Moore Holdings LLC Hawley Paula H $450,000
630 Croley Nashville 37209 1/3 Richland South LLC Croley Homes Dev LLC $425,000
2704 Larmon Nashville 37204 1/4 Ware Katherine McClelland Mary Gertrude; McClelland Gertrude H; Floyd Joann E; Floyd Joanne H; Cullman Debra Jean; Cullman Debra J; Laine Kristin Hostettler; Hostettler William R Jr $425,000
8733 Newsom Station Nashville 37221 1/10 Old Mill Partnership Cowden James E; Cowden James $400,000
308 Van Buren Nashville 37208 1/18 Pape Elizabeth; Martucci Christopher J Carter Christopher T; Carter Kelly; Carter Lucy R; Gleaves John $377,500
5110 Delaware Nashville 37209 1/30 McDonald Michel; McDonald Alice Knox William W; Knox Phillis H; Knox William W III $330,000
110 30Th Nashville 37203 1/20 Euclid Retail Partners GP Skinner Mary Evelyn; Skinner Mary E $325,000
1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 1/23 Castelli Joseph; Castelli Susan Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A $305,000
1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 1/25 Hatzell Kelsey B Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A $299,900
3862 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 1/23 Boll Arthur; Berge Nancy Riis Donald L; Riis Sandra L $285,000
7386 Old Harding Nashville 37221 1/27 St Marie Robert; St Marie Valerie Parkside Builders LLC $282,140
328 Dutchfalls Hermitage 37076 1/3 Lovell Kevin; Lovell Kimberly Wright Farms LLC $275,900
5056 Pine Valley Ashland City 37015 1/10 Smith Brenda Forrester; Smith Matthew Miller Wilkes Terry E; Wilkes Janet H $247,000
211 Donelson Nashville 37214 1/30 Exit Properties GP GWC Business Services Inc $210,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
9020 Overlook Brentwood 37027 1/13 CSNP BRS Irrev Trust; CSNP Trust; CSNP Wds Irrev Trust; Horizon Center LLC; TRP 300 Commerce Street LLC; TRP Willow Trace LLC Self Service Mini Storage $20,850,000
3000 Harrah Spring Hill 37174 1/11 Simply Storage Harrah Drive LLC SS Harrah Drive LLC $11,307,151
1903 Columbia Franklin 37064 1/13 Simply Storage Franklin LLC SS Franklin LLC $11,304,154
770 Jordan Franklin 37067 1/26 3665 Mallory JV LLC Duke Realty Corporation; Duke Realty Limited Partnership $9,860,000
770 Jordan Franklin 37067 1/26 Tharaldson Motels II Inc 3665 Mallory Jv LLC $7,000,000
5737, 5875 Davis Hollow, 5641, 5698 Leipers Franklin 37064 1/9 Jefferson J M Trust Terra Springs Ranch LLC $5,625,000
0 Hurt Spring Hill 37174 1/10 Breland Homes LLC Adams Ira T (Estate of) $5,171,040
0 Peytonsville Franklin 37064 1/6 Pratt Lane Office Partners LLC Goose Creek Syndicate $4,500,000
563 Church Brentwood 37027 1/25 Brentwood Il Al Investors LLC Rolling Clouds LLC $3,849,280
6200 Arno Franklin 37064 1/23 Nanette Mossey Trust Davidson & Banksters LLC $3,600,000
4331 Long Franklin 37064 1/25 Chapter 2 Inv LLC Dorris Thomas Gregory Trust $3,000,000
4907 Main Spring Hill 37174 1/31 Johnson Holdings Co LLC; Johnston Neal S Tn Spring Hill Wilkes LLC $2,560,000
0 Spring Hill-Duplex Spring Hill 37174 1/19 Breland Homes LLC Port Royal Place Mgmt Assoc LLC; Port Royal Place Prop Assoc GP $1,808,631
5807 Bending Chestnut Franklin 37064 1/27 Ina Family Trust Smith Dennis I; Smith Jana C $1,800,000
123 Trinity Franklin 37067 1/17 Manoukian Chant H; Manoukian Kathyrn Rondeau Steve $1,700,000
3809 Mistico Franklin 37064 1/19 Egan Richard Reed Ashley J; Reed Kristen T $1,650,000
1044 Tulloss Franklin 37067 1/9 Land Dev Com Inc Ellis Douglas Farmer $1,250,000
Sherwood Green Nolensville 37135 1/12 Regent Sherwood Green Dev LLC Grandview Eight LLC $1,042,554
715 Vernon Franklin 37067 1/10 Mcadams Richard Sauve Deidre D; Sauve Roger T $1,010,400
386 Southwinds Franklin 37064 1/17 Luken Thomas George Jr Harlan Jerry C; Harlan Wanda G; Pounders Chandra H; Pounders David R; Rudolph Cheri H; Rudolph Scott E $775,000
5970 Parham Franklin 37064 1/3 Leipers Fork Farm LLC Beasley Earl Jr (Deceased); Beasley John S II; Beasley Thomas Earl Jr (Deceased) $679,587
413 Malcolm Franklin 37067 1/3 Biles Deborah D; Biles John W Hyde Donald M; Hyde Marilyn T $630,000
1399, 1401 Adams Franklin 37064 1/17 Broadway Inv Group LLC Cox Larry $550,000
7239 Haley Industrial Nolensville 37135 1/17 Earnest Properties LLC Haines Blake L; Watson David R $500,000
5641 Leipers Creek Franklin 37064 1/9 Terra Springs Ranch LLC Hicks Ashley; Hicks David; Shearer Todd $440,000
4154 Old Hillsboro Franklin 37064 1/17 4154 Ohr LLC Green Heidi $400,000
5600 Parker Branch Franklin 37064 1/13 Reed Ashley J; Reed Kristen T Tower Inv LLC $344,900
0 Hunting Camp Fairview 37062 1/10 Fairview Properties LLC Mangrum Earl & Ethel Mangrum Family Trust; Mangrum Earl And Ethel Family Trust; Mangrum Ethel & Earl Mangrum Family Trust; Mangrum Ethel And Earl Family Trust $250,000
109 Holiday Franklin 37067 1/23 Downs Stacey A; Downs Todd T Wilson William L $235,000
105 Parkway Franklin 37064 1/11 G&M Plumbing Company LLC Parsons Donna; Parsons Jasper $200,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1345 Wenlon Murfreesboro 37130 1/27 VIE-MSP Murfreesboro LLC Raiders Prop 1 LLC; Raiders Prop 10 LLC; Raiders Prop 12 LLC; Raiders Prop 13 LLC; Raiders Prop 14 LLC; Raiders Prop 15 LLC; Raiders Prop 9 LLC; Raiders Ridge Apts LLC; Raiders Prop 3 LLC; Raiders Prop 4 LLC; Raiders Prop 5 LLC; Raiders Prop 6 LLC; Raiders Prop 7 LLC; Raiders Prop 8 LLC; Raiders Prop 21 LLC; Raiders Prop 22 LLC; Raiders Prop 23 LLC; Raiders Prop 24 LLC; Raiders Prop 25 LLC; Raiders Prop 26 LLC; Raiders Prop 16 LLC; Raiders Prop 17 LLC; Raiders Prop 18 LLC; Raiders Prop 19 LLC; Raiders Prop 2 LLC; Raiders Prop 20 LLC $20,781,000
4004, 4102 Shelbyville, 3966 Fieldcrest Murfreesboro 37127 1/9 BMCH TN LLC Mitchell Charlie B; Mitchell Charlie B Jr $4,641,900
225 Thompson Murfreesboro 37129 1/20 Life Changing Results LLC SC Springfield Group LLC $3,193,085
1225 Northfield Murfreesboro 37130 1/23 AHJ Wycliffe LLC Wycliffe Court Apts of TN LLC $3,070,000
3545 Manchester Murfreesboro 37127 1/12 Mankin Pointe LLC Bagwell Nancy M; Bagwell Sam; Mankin Debbie; Mankin Family Partnership; Mankin Joe W; Ritter Vanessa F; Thurston Jeffrey; Wilson Linda M $1,800,000
The Murfreesboro 37128 1/10 New South Dev LLC Alcorn Prop LLC $1,250,000
Franklin Murfreesboro 37128 1/17 Swanson Dev Lp Baskin Jerry C; Hollis Gregory; Hollis Jeffrey D; Keller Michelle Hollis; Manning Maxine B; Stentz Frankie B $1,229,497
Wilkerson Crossroads Murfreesboro 37129 1/10 Wilkerson Downs LLC Francis Robert E $1,200,000
235 Northfield Murfreesboro 37129 1/12 Mer-Bex LLC STC Properties LLC $1,055,000
1932 Business Campus Murfreesboro 37130 1/24 Saint Bfl LLC Patterson Bonnie D; Patterson George E $795,000
Fortress Murfreesboro 37129 1/27 TT of G Murfreesboro Inc Smith Clarissa D $745,000
Off Bushnell Creek Murfreesboro 37130 1/23 Star Land Company LLC Tennmo Properties LLC $712,500
2917, 2927 Elam Murfreesboro 37127 1/11 Hale Jewell M Johnson Brandi; Johnson Jeremy; Johnson Jeremy H $700,000
521 Broad Murfreesboro   1/27 Invest Squared 521 Broad Murfreesboro LLC Organizacion Ramirez Inc $655,000
951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Smyrna 37167 1/26 Smyrna Burger LLC Saltgood Properties LLC $627,264
3257 Yeargan Murfreesboro 37128 1/17 Beatty Norma Jean; Potter Gary L; Potter Kathy L Porter Daniel G; Porter Patricia S $620,000
5740 Johnson Murfreesboro 37127 1/17 Johnson Brandi L; Johnson Jeremy H Bailey Kelly; Beasley Greg L; Beasley Kelly $551,250
520 Old Woodbury Readyville 37149 1/12 Berryman Brian C; Berryman Tracy M Bouldin Floyd; Bouldin Floyd E; Bouldin Karen; Bouldin Karen J $550,000
1103 Memorial Murfreesboro 37129 1/17 Dennis Auto Wash Properties LLC Jones Alice Rebecca; Jones Charles P $350,000
402 Uptown Murfreesboro 37129 1/5 Getz Keith Hill Carl E; Hill Colleen M $330,000
7730 Shelbyville Christiana 37037 1/4 Green Dennis J Jr; Green Kristine E Chyke L Ruth $325,000
1023 Highland Murfreesboro 37130 1/13 Patel Dilesh; Patel Foram McMahon Gary; McMahon Janet $325,000
13577 Versailles Rockvale 37153 1/30 Morris Donald B; Morris Suzanne K Hill Timothy C $290,000
730 Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro 37129 1/4 IIWII Partners Atkins Douglas Michael; Atkins Heather Ann $246,000
7810 Halls Hill Readyville 37149 1/19 Steg David; Steg Ginger Sanders Brenda $230,000
14566 Halls Hill Milton 37118 1/5 Hale Eva B; Hale William N Jarrell Greta Hale; Tune Greta Hale; Tune Sam $217,500
1 Midland Bell Buckle 37020 1/18 Adgent Cody; Running With Scissors Wood Ida Evelyn; Wood Robert L $175,000
206 Southpointe Murfreesboro 37130 1/12 Arencibia Ernesto Haynes James J; Haynes Sonia $161,000
9760 Rocky Hill Lascassas 37085 1/11 Andrade Jasmine Black Joey $155,000
1837 Memorial Murfreesboro 37129 1/30 Carver Dan R Reeves W Shane $152,000
6575 Gum Puckett Murfreesboro 37127 1/24 Neely Amy; Neely Matthew Neely Kelley; Neely Zachary $141,000
6645 Halls Hill Murfreesboro 37130 1/5 Miller Luke Amund Bevill Robert L $129,900
Welchance Murfreesboro 37127 1/13 Ingram Eric; Ingram Lisa Hubinger Elizabeth M $116,200

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
100 Springhouse Hendersonville 37075 1/5 Spt Ivey Hendersonville Mob LLC GA HC Reit II Hendersonville TN Mob LLC $11,574,770
465 Belvedere Gallatin 37066 1/18 Simply Storage Gallatin LLC SS Gallatin LLC $8,493,890
2109 Nashville Gallatin 37066 1/6 Savannah Market Place LLC Fifth Third Bank $4,836,000
1001 Village Green Gallatin 37066 1/24 VRL Hotels 4 LLC Colfin Jih Ahi Prop LLC $3,994,000
252 Main Gallatin 37066 1/30 Rowland Inv Siegel Hendersonville LLC $3,800,000
1037 Glenbrook Hendersonville 37075 1/10 Greenwich Villager Co L P Bayrock Inv Co $2,952,380
221 Main Hendersonville 37075 1/30 Zeka Betty Lou Maple Row Part LLC $2,400,000
171 Factory Gallatin 37066 1/27 Helson Robert C Dorris Anna Lorre; Dorris Davis Ray $1,450,000
770 Main Gallatin 37066 1/13 Speedway LLC Property Dev $1,200,000
501 Garnet Gallatin 37066 1/11 Patel Usha Summers Julie; Summers Robert G $1,125,000
105 Maple Row Hendersonville 37075 1/9 Mishu Somer 105 Maple Row Part LLC $814,000
105 Hazel Hendersonville 37075 1/13 Holloway Henry Wayne Fuqua Ellen W; Fuqua James L Jr; Oliver Linda C; Oliver Louis W III $800,000
231 Molly Walton Hendersonville 37075 1/12 McCarroll James M Tracy Donald; Tracy Lana $750,000
125 Paul Gregory Bethpage 37022 1/9 Hood Kristen; Hood Taylor Arnold Nell Ann $647,000
100 New Shackle Island Hendersonville 37075 1/3 Certech Usa Inc Richland South LLC $585,000
1063 Luxborough Hendersonville 37075 1/12 Aleks Mark R; Patel-Aleks Trusha J Shular Michael L Tr $545,000
202 Cemetery Gallatin 37066 1/25 Nunley Jason; Wingate Brandon D Boze Linda; Boze Tommy W $515,000
1096 Vinings Gallatin 37066 1/13 Miller Joseph A; Miller Tara R CMH Parks Inc $504,968
1025 Montrose Gallatin 37066 1/11 Unger Sharon J; Unger Walter Ryan Parkside Builders LLC $493,030
1530 Drakes Creek Hendersonville 37075 1/25 Plante Deborah R; Plante Robert A Celebration Homes LLC $492,973
1048 Montrose Gallatin 37066 1/30 Aguiare David M; Aguiare Renee C Parkside Builders LLC $490,442
211 Ashington Hendersonville 37075 1/3 Patel Kalpa P; Patel Pareshkumar S Drees Premier Homes Inc $469,770
Cages Gallatin 37066 1/4 Creekside Homes LLC Pursell R H $460,000
1020 Montrose Gallatin 37066 1/3 Hutton Jaime M Parkside Builders LLC $454,975
203 Spring Valley Hendersonville 37075 1/10 Pachciarz Elizabeth A; Pachciarz Justin L Suggs Anthony Camden $439,900
1091 Vinings Gallatin 37066 1/20 Bratcher Amanda D; Bratcher Johnathan R CMH Parks Inc $435,678
12, 13 Lakeview Estates Gallatin 37066 1/9 Premier Building Group LLC Stratford Park $430,860
1015 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 1/3 Indukuri Srinivasa Verma; Rajeswari Madhavi Raja NVR Inc $429,375
217 Carellton Gallatin 37066 1/19 Dickie Kenneth A; Dickie Melissa A Creekside Homes LLC $412,000
743 Burgess Goodlettsville 37072 1/3 Traylor Brittany; Traylor Will Meritage Homes of TN Inc $408,339
1087 Vinings Gallatin 37066 1/13 Walker Alexandria; Walker Ronald E CMH Parks Inc $407,370
739 Burgess Goodlettsville 37072 1/18 Browne Philmore; Browne Rose Meritage Homes of TN Inc $402,805
109 Revere Hendersonville 37075 1/12 Larsen-Schrimpf Netha D; Schrimpf Michael P Gaines Homes Building Corp $399,950
1050 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 1/3 Hood Carla R; Hood John F NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $390,235
309 Ironwood Gallatin 37066 1/3 Taylor Connie; Taylor William Eastland Const Inc $384,900
589 Goodman Gallatin 37066 1/3 Walker Carol Ann; Walker Donald Edward Jr NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $370,776
675 Fall Creek, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 28, 38, 43, 44, 45 Goodlettsville 37072 1/3 Tyson Sally; Tyson Troy Meritage Homes of TN Inc $363,001
Durham Hendersonville 37075 1/25 Weekley Homes LLC WFC Durham Holdings VII GP $350,361
1303 Lauderdale Bethpage 37022 1/25 Hunter Mark D Gilmore Doris Claiborne; Gilmore Samuel Robert $350,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1001 Providence West Mt Juliet 37122 1/12 RAIA TN Exchange Aniero LLC; RAIA TN Exchange Co 2 LLC; RAIA TN SPE Group LLC TDG Mt Juliet LLC $42,200,000
136 Maddox Simpson Lebanon 37090 1/5 Simply Storage Maddox Simpson Parkway LLC SS Maddox Simpson Parkway LLC $5,822,518
400 Quarry Loop Mount Juliet 37122 1/5 Simply Storage Quarry Loop Road LLC SS Quarry Loop Road LLC $5,632,789
8100 Eastgate Mount Juliet 37122 1/23 Ilahie Nashville LLC Interstate Distributor Co $2,965,300
1125 Franklin Lebanon 37090 1/3 CFT Inv LLC New Private Rest Prop LLC; New PRP Mezz 1 LLC Member $2,563,900
11547 Lebanon Mount Juliet 37122 1/17 FCPT Holdings LLC TQ Real Estate LLC $1,735,954
11547 Lebanon Mount Juliet 37122 1/17 TQ Real Estate LLC Wilmoth Reba Delois Family Trust $1,703,785
3075 Lebanon Lebanon   1/17 Traditions At Hamilton Springs LLC Horn Springs Dev Inc $1,519,050
64 Belinda Mount Juliet 37122 1/3 Gibellina Holdings LLC Morgan Valley Properties LLC $1,300,000
639 Cumberland Lebanon 37087 1/17 01 LBNTN 041 LLC Hollingsworth Family Ltd Part; Hollingsworth Ronald L Gen Partner $1,100,000
2178 Mount Juliet Mount Juliet 37122 1/31 Another Venture LLC Park Hyun; Park Jae Soon $900,000
103, 105 Main Lebanon 37087 1/30 Walker Rebecca; Walker Scott D Walker Rhonda G; Walker Roy D $770,000
0 Division Lebanon   1/10 Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete LLC Eastgate Investors LLC; Gehs Funding II LLC Member $680,000
418 Holloway Lebanon 37090 1/3 Harmon Cheryl; Harmon Michael Harmon William Jr $440,000
105 Southside Park Lebanon 37090 1/19 Ashe Ray Geiger Steven W Revocable Living Trust $250,000
219 Gay Lebanon 37087 1/19 Creative Maintenance of TN LLC Tri County Electric Supply Inc $230,000
Devonshire     1/17 Lockhart Patrice Elree Batey McClung Mack H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $223,900
0 Berea Church Lebanon 37087 1/30 Lannom Christie Jones; Lannom John Rusty Martin Jean A; Martin Roger C $222,000

