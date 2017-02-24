Home > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 24, 2017
Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for January 2017
Updated 4:51PM
Top commercial real estate sales, January 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Davidson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|6430 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|1/10
|Hillwood Pointe Partnership
|Hillwood Apts LLC
|$23,400,000
|4060 Andrew Jackson
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/20
|Simply Storage Hermitage LLC
|SS Hermitage LLC
|$11,190,506
|309 Broadway
|Nashville
|37201
|1/18
|Alpha Dev LLC
|Tac Broadway LLC
|$10,000,000
|144 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|1/23
|Pilcher Building Partners Lp
|Tenir LLC
|$8,400,000
|7663 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|1/10
|Byblos Dev TN LLC
|Warwick Thornton Bellevue I LLC
|$5,700,000
|820 Fesslers
|Nashville
|37210
|1/5
|Horrell Properties Inc
|TRP Willow Trace LLC
|$4,600,000
|830 Fesslers
|Nashville
|37210
|1/30
|RTA Willow Trace II LLC
|Blevins Family Inv Lp
|$4,356,000
|2603 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|1/9
|ECG 8th Avenue LLC
|Rowland Inv
|$3,800,000
|30 Stanley
|Nashville
|37210
|1/6
|Buntin Jeffrey W Jr
|Stanley Street LLC
|$2,900,000
|701 Bradford
|Nashville
|37204
|1/11
|TN Medical Association
|TN Voices For Children Inc
|$2,450,000
|5221 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|1/25
|CSDCPC Intrepid LLC
|Strickland Walter E; Strickland Jimmy E
|$2,020,000
|715, 717, 725 Ermac, 16 Century
|Nashville
|37214
|1/17
|HH Heritage Inn of Nashville LLC
|16 Century Partners LLC
|$1,925,000
|1110 16Th
|Nashville
|37212
|1/9
|Mb Nashville LLC
|Diggs Steven F
|$1,888,000
|1410, 1412 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|1/17
|TTF Inv LLC
|Perkerson Phillip D Estate
|$1,800,000
|1239 6th
|Nashville
|37208
|1/6
|MP Real Estate LLC
|Jervis Craig M; Jervis Marcia M
|$1,525,000
|100, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|1/9
|Porter Terrace Holdings LLC
|Porter Terrace Partners II LLC
|$1,264,000
|1510 16Th
|Nashville
|37212
|1/23
|Farris Kella Stephenson Trustee
|Leach Justin W; Leach Kerry D
|$1,249,000
|421 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|1/4
|Nofal Zaidoun
|Best One Nashville Realty Partnership
|$1,050,000
|1041A Trinity
|Nashville
|37216
|1/4
|Stratos Dev Group LLC
|Kilgo Burnease P; Kilgo Burnease Piper; Piper William Fred Jr
|$1,000,000
|229 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|1/10
|Richmond Clifford O
|Shelton Karen Renee Gentry; Gentry Herbert D Jr
|$975,000
|2809 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|1/18
|Substance Inv Group LLC
|Larger Than Life LLC
|$950,000
|1709 Pearl
|Nashville
|37203
|1/4
|Pearl Street Apts LLC
|Pearl Street Dev GP
|$915,000
|2607 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|1/23
|Eugenia/Winford Partners
|Tygard Charles R; Tygard Judy B
|$895,000
|2814 Azalea
|Nashville
|37204
|1/19
|Fair Ronald; Fair Stefanie Jill
|Tony J Sillyman Revocable Living Trust
|$890,000
|6917 Lenox Village
|Nashville
|37211
|1/4
|Chen Sinan; Chen Lin Shun; Lin Jun
|Lenox Village Prop LLC
|$850,000
|2633 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|1/4
|Lineberry Properties Inc
|Scf Rc Funding I LLC
|$832,386
|2215 Dunn
|Nashville
|37211
|1/11
|Shville Dunn LLC
|Roland Joe T; Roland Mary A
|$810,000
|111 Oak Valley
|Nashville
|37207
|1/19
|Crg LLC
|Oak Valley Lanes Bowling Alley; Baker Larry C; Baker Gary Hall Estate
|$750,000
|6887 Burkitt
|Antioch
|37013
|1/5
|Regent Homes LLC
|Y&H GP; Y&H TN Part
|$749,000
|2218A 11th
|Nashville
|37204
|1/3
|Terry Michael Scott; Terry Sarah C
|Progressive Dev LLC
|$740,000
|500 Professional Park
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|1/17
|TN Voices For Children Inc
|Steel Frog LLC
|$660,000
|3750 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|1/25
|Wise Mgmt LLC
|Adetunji Felix
|$620,000
|0 Hudson
|Madison
|37115
|1/30
|Sawyer Adam; Sawyer Andrea
|Brown Kenneth; Brown Clyde A III; Richardson Ray; Richardson Peggy; Pennington Darlene; Mack Maurene Dalton; Burnett Christy Fry; Pack Troy M; Duke George; Foust Tiffany Duracheck; Dalton Maurene; Fry Christy; Duracheck Tiffany
|$615,385
|420, 422 38th
|Nashville
|37209
|1/20
|422 38th Ave North Partners
|Hines Vivian Hargrove; Hines Vivian H
|$600,000
|6225 Robertson
|Nashville
|37209
|1/6
|Richland South LLC
|Batson Harold H
|$600,000
|0 Briarville
|
|
|1/25
|Ellington Group GP
|Briarville Partners GP
|$550,000
|1601, 1605 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|1/18
|KY-TN Conf Assoc of Seventh-Day Adventists Inc
|TN Conf of The UMC Inc
|$550,000
|6887 Burkitt
|Antioch
|37013
|1/5
|Regent Homes LLC
|Y&H GP; Y&H TN Part
|$535,000
|1508 60th, 5902, 5904 California
|Nashville
|37209
|1/26
|Nashville Food Project Inc
|Bessire Frank E; Bessire Maurice Edward; Bessire Joan
|$505,000
|560, 562 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|1/18
|Banker Gita
|Elkin Lawrence W; Drake Temple Ann
|$499,000
|609 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|1/23
|Iris House GP
|Kneeland Judith W; Kneeland Herbert D III
|$484,000
|2704 Berrywood
|Nashville
|37204
|1/11
|Frank Moore Holdings LLC
|Hawley Paula H
|$450,000
|630 Croley
|Nashville
|37209
|1/3
|Richland South LLC
|Croley Homes Dev LLC
|$425,000
|2704 Larmon
|Nashville
|37204
|1/4
|Ware Katherine
|McClelland Mary Gertrude; McClelland Gertrude H; Floyd Joann E; Floyd Joanne H; Cullman Debra Jean; Cullman Debra J; Laine Kristin Hostettler; Hostettler William R Jr
|$425,000
|8733 Newsom Station
|Nashville
|37221
|1/10
|Old Mill Partnership
|Cowden James E; Cowden James
|$400,000
|308 Van Buren
|Nashville
|37208
|1/18
|Pape Elizabeth; Martucci Christopher J
|Carter Christopher T; Carter Kelly; Carter Lucy R; Gleaves John
|$377,500
|5110 Delaware
|Nashville
|37209
|1/30
|McDonald Michel; McDonald Alice
|Knox William W; Knox Phillis H; Knox William W III
|$330,000
|110 30Th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/20
|Euclid Retail Partners GP
|Skinner Mary Evelyn; Skinner Mary E
|$325,000
|1413 Stratton
|Nashville
|37206
|1/23
|Castelli Joseph; Castelli Susan
|Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A
|$305,000
|1413 Stratton
|Nashville
|37206
|1/25
|Hatzell Kelsey B
|Chance Matthew R; Lee Jeffrey A
|$299,900
|3862 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|1/23
|Boll Arthur; Berge Nancy
|Riis Donald L; Riis Sandra L
|$285,000
|7386 Old Harding
|Nashville
|37221
|1/27
|St Marie Robert; St Marie Valerie
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$282,140
|328 Dutchfalls
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/3
|Lovell Kevin; Lovell Kimberly
|Wright Farms LLC
|$275,900
|5056 Pine Valley
|Ashland City
|37015
|1/10
|Smith Brenda Forrester; Smith Matthew Miller
|Wilkes Terry E; Wilkes Janet H
|$247,000
|211 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|1/30
|Exit Properties GP
|GWC Business Services Inc
|$210,000
Williamson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|9020 Overlook
|Brentwood
|37027
|1/13
|CSNP BRS Irrev Trust; CSNP Trust; CSNP Wds Irrev Trust; Horizon Center LLC; TRP 300 Commerce Street LLC; TRP Willow Trace LLC
|Self Service Mini Storage
|$20,850,000
|3000 Harrah
|Spring Hill
|37174
|1/11
|Simply Storage Harrah Drive LLC
|SS Harrah Drive LLC
|$11,307,151
|1903 Columbia
|Franklin
|37064
|1/13
|Simply Storage Franklin LLC
|SS Franklin LLC
|$11,304,154
|770 Jordan
|Franklin
|37067
|1/26
|3665 Mallory JV LLC
|Duke Realty Corporation; Duke Realty Limited Partnership
|$9,860,000
|770 Jordan
|Franklin
|37067
|1/26
|Tharaldson Motels II Inc
|3665 Mallory Jv LLC
|$7,000,000
|5737, 5875 Davis Hollow, 5641, 5698 Leipers
|Franklin
|37064
|1/9
|Jefferson J M Trust
|Terra Springs Ranch LLC
|$5,625,000
|0 Hurt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|1/10
|Breland Homes LLC
|Adams Ira T (Estate of)
|$5,171,040
|0 Peytonsville
|Franklin
|37064
|1/6
|Pratt Lane Office Partners LLC
|Goose Creek Syndicate
|$4,500,000
|563 Church
|Brentwood
|37027
|1/25
|Brentwood Il Al Investors LLC
|Rolling Clouds LLC
|$3,849,280
|6200 Arno
|Franklin
|37064
|1/23
|Nanette Mossey Trust
|Davidson & Banksters LLC
|$3,600,000
|4331 Long
|Franklin
|37064
|1/25
|Chapter 2 Inv LLC
|Dorris Thomas Gregory Trust
|$3,000,000
|4907 Main
|Spring Hill
|37174
|1/31
|Johnson Holdings Co LLC; Johnston Neal S
|Tn Spring Hill Wilkes LLC
|$2,560,000
|0 Spring Hill-Duplex
|Spring Hill
|37174
|1/19
|Breland Homes LLC
|Port Royal Place Mgmt Assoc LLC; Port Royal Place Prop Assoc GP
|$1,808,631
|5807 Bending Chestnut
|Franklin
|37064
|1/27
|Ina Family Trust
|Smith Dennis I; Smith Jana C
|$1,800,000
|123 Trinity
|Franklin
|37067
|1/17
|Manoukian Chant H; Manoukian Kathyrn
|Rondeau Steve
|$1,700,000
|3809 Mistico
|Franklin
|37064
|1/19
|Egan Richard
|Reed Ashley J; Reed Kristen T
|$1,650,000
|1044 Tulloss
|Franklin
|37067
|1/9
|Land Dev Com Inc
|Ellis Douglas Farmer
|$1,250,000
|Sherwood Green
|Nolensville
|37135
|1/12
|Regent Sherwood Green Dev LLC
|Grandview Eight LLC
|$1,042,554
|715 Vernon
|Franklin
|37067
|1/10
|Mcadams Richard
|Sauve Deidre D; Sauve Roger T
|$1,010,400
|386 Southwinds
|Franklin
|37064
|1/17
|Luken Thomas George Jr
|Harlan Jerry C; Harlan Wanda G; Pounders Chandra H; Pounders David R; Rudolph Cheri H; Rudolph Scott E
|$775,000
|5970 Parham
|Franklin
|37064
|1/3
|Leipers Fork Farm LLC
|Beasley Earl Jr (Deceased); Beasley John S II; Beasley Thomas Earl Jr (Deceased)
|$679,587
|413 Malcolm
|Franklin
|37067
|1/3
|Biles Deborah D; Biles John W
|Hyde Donald M; Hyde Marilyn T
|$630,000
|1399, 1401 Adams
|Franklin
|37064
|1/17
|Broadway Inv Group LLC
|Cox Larry
|$550,000
|7239 Haley Industrial
|Nolensville
|37135
|1/17
|Earnest Properties LLC
|Haines Blake L; Watson David R
|$500,000
|5641 Leipers Creek
|Franklin
|37064
|1/9
|Terra Springs Ranch LLC
|Hicks Ashley; Hicks David; Shearer Todd
|$440,000
|4154 Old Hillsboro
|Franklin
|37064
|1/17
|4154 Ohr LLC
|Green Heidi
|$400,000
|5600 Parker Branch
|Franklin
|37064
|1/13
|Reed Ashley J; Reed Kristen T
|Tower Inv LLC
|$344,900
|0 Hunting Camp
|Fairview
|37062
|1/10
|Fairview Properties LLC
|Mangrum Earl & Ethel Mangrum Family Trust; Mangrum Earl And Ethel Family Trust; Mangrum Ethel & Earl Mangrum Family Trust; Mangrum Ethel And Earl Family Trust
|$250,000
|109 Holiday
|Franklin
|37067
|1/23
|Downs Stacey A; Downs Todd T
|Wilson William L
|$235,000
|105 Parkway
|Franklin
|37064
|1/11
|G&M Plumbing Company LLC
|Parsons Donna; Parsons Jasper
|$200,000
Rutherford County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|1345 Wenlon
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|1/27
|VIE-MSP Murfreesboro LLC
|Raiders Prop 1 LLC; Raiders Prop 10 LLC; Raiders Prop 12 LLC; Raiders Prop 13 LLC; Raiders Prop 14 LLC; Raiders Prop 15 LLC; Raiders Prop 9 LLC; Raiders Ridge Apts LLC; Raiders Prop 3 LLC; Raiders Prop 4 LLC; Raiders Prop 5 LLC; Raiders Prop 6 LLC; Raiders Prop 7 LLC; Raiders Prop 8 LLC; Raiders Prop 21 LLC; Raiders Prop 22 LLC; Raiders Prop 23 LLC; Raiders Prop 24 LLC; Raiders Prop 25 LLC; Raiders Prop 26 LLC; Raiders Prop 16 LLC; Raiders Prop 17 LLC; Raiders Prop 18 LLC; Raiders Prop 19 LLC; Raiders Prop 2 LLC; Raiders Prop 20 LLC
|$20,781,000
|4004, 4102 Shelbyville, 3966 Fieldcrest
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|1/9
|BMCH TN LLC
|Mitchell Charlie B; Mitchell Charlie B Jr
|$4,641,900
|225 Thompson
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|1/20
|Life Changing Results LLC
|SC Springfield Group LLC
|$3,193,085
|1225 Northfield
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|1/23
|AHJ Wycliffe LLC
|Wycliffe Court Apts of TN LLC
|$3,070,000
|3545 Manchester
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|1/12
|Mankin Pointe LLC
|Bagwell Nancy M; Bagwell Sam; Mankin Debbie; Mankin Family Partnership; Mankin Joe W; Ritter Vanessa F; Thurston Jeffrey; Wilson Linda M
|$1,800,000
|The
|Murfreesboro
|37128
|1/10
|New South Dev LLC
|Alcorn Prop LLC
|$1,250,000
|Franklin
|Murfreesboro
|37128
|1/17
|Swanson Dev Lp
|Baskin Jerry C; Hollis Gregory; Hollis Jeffrey D; Keller Michelle Hollis; Manning Maxine B; Stentz Frankie B
|$1,229,497
|Wilkerson Crossroads
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|1/10
|Wilkerson Downs LLC
|Francis Robert E
|$1,200,000
|235 Northfield
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|1/12
|Mer-Bex LLC
|STC Properties LLC
|$1,055,000
|1932 Business Campus
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|1/24
|Saint Bfl LLC
|Patterson Bonnie D; Patterson George E
|$795,000
|Fortress
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|1/27
|TT of G Murfreesboro Inc
|Smith Clarissa D
|$745,000
|Off Bushnell Creek
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|1/23
|Star Land Company LLC
|Tennmo Properties LLC
|$712,500
|2917, 2927 Elam
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|1/11
|Hale Jewell M
|Johnson Brandi; Johnson Jeremy; Johnson Jeremy H
|$700,000
|521 Broad
|Murfreesboro
|
|1/27
|Invest Squared 521 Broad Murfreesboro LLC
|Organizacion Ramirez Inc
|$655,000
|951 Sgt Asbury Hawn
|Smyrna
|37167
|1/26
|Smyrna Burger LLC
|Saltgood Properties LLC
|$627,264
|3257 Yeargan
|Murfreesboro
|37128
|1/17
|Beatty Norma Jean; Potter Gary L; Potter Kathy L
|Porter Daniel G; Porter Patricia S
|$620,000
|5740 Johnson
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|1/17
|Johnson Brandi L; Johnson Jeremy H
|Bailey Kelly; Beasley Greg L; Beasley Kelly
|$551,250
|520 Old Woodbury
|Readyville
|37149
|1/12
|Berryman Brian C; Berryman Tracy M
|Bouldin Floyd; Bouldin Floyd E; Bouldin Karen; Bouldin Karen J
|$550,000
|1103 Memorial
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|1/17
|Dennis Auto Wash Properties LLC
|Jones Alice Rebecca; Jones Charles P
|$350,000
|402 Uptown
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|1/5
|Getz Keith
|Hill Carl E; Hill Colleen M
|$330,000
|7730 Shelbyville
|Christiana
|37037
|1/4
|Green Dennis J Jr; Green Kristine E
|Chyke L Ruth
|$325,000
|1023 Highland
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|1/13
|Patel Dilesh; Patel Foram
|McMahon Gary; McMahon Janet
|$325,000
|13577 Versailles
|Rockvale
|37153
|1/30
|Morris Donald B; Morris Suzanne K
|Hill Timothy C
|$290,000
|730 Middle Tennessee
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|1/4
|IIWII Partners
|Atkins Douglas Michael; Atkins Heather Ann
|$246,000
|7810 Halls Hill
|Readyville
|37149
|1/19
|Steg David; Steg Ginger
|Sanders Brenda
|$230,000
|14566 Halls Hill
|Milton
|37118
|1/5
|Hale Eva B; Hale William N
|Jarrell Greta Hale; Tune Greta Hale; Tune Sam
|$217,500
|1 Midland
|Bell Buckle
|37020
|1/18
|Adgent Cody; Running With Scissors
|Wood Ida Evelyn; Wood Robert L
|$175,000
|206 Southpointe
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|1/12
|Arencibia Ernesto
|Haynes James J; Haynes Sonia
|$161,000
|9760 Rocky Hill
|Lascassas
|37085
|1/11
|Andrade Jasmine
|Black Joey
|$155,000
|1837 Memorial
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|1/30
|Carver Dan R
|Reeves W Shane
|$152,000
|6575 Gum Puckett
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|1/24
|Neely Amy; Neely Matthew
|Neely Kelley; Neely Zachary
|$141,000
|6645 Halls Hill
|Murfreesboro
|37130
|1/5
|Miller Luke Amund
|Bevill Robert L
|$129,900
|Welchance
|Murfreesboro
|37127
|1/13
|Ingram Eric; Ingram Lisa
|Hubinger Elizabeth M
|$116,200
Sumner County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|100 Springhouse
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/5
|Spt Ivey Hendersonville Mob LLC
|GA HC Reit II Hendersonville TN Mob LLC
|$11,574,770
|465 Belvedere
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/18
|Simply Storage Gallatin LLC
|SS Gallatin LLC
|$8,493,890
|2109 Nashville
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/6
|Savannah Market Place LLC
|Fifth Third Bank
|$4,836,000
|1001 Village Green
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/24
|VRL Hotels 4 LLC
|Colfin Jih Ahi Prop LLC
|$3,994,000
|252 Main
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/30
|Rowland Inv
|Siegel Hendersonville LLC
|$3,800,000
|1037 Glenbrook
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/10
|Greenwich Villager Co L P
|Bayrock Inv Co
|$2,952,380
|221 Main
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/30
|Zeka Betty Lou
|Maple Row Part LLC
|$2,400,000
|171 Factory
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/27
|Helson Robert C
|Dorris Anna Lorre; Dorris Davis Ray
|$1,450,000
|770 Main
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/13
|Speedway LLC
|Property Dev
|$1,200,000
|501 Garnet
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/11
|Patel Usha
|Summers Julie; Summers Robert G
|$1,125,000
|105 Maple Row
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/9
|Mishu Somer
|105 Maple Row Part LLC
|$814,000
|105 Hazel
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/13
|Holloway Henry Wayne
|Fuqua Ellen W; Fuqua James L Jr; Oliver Linda C; Oliver Louis W III
|$800,000
|231 Molly Walton
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/12
|McCarroll James M
|Tracy Donald; Tracy Lana
|$750,000
|125 Paul Gregory
|Bethpage
|37022
|1/9
|Hood Kristen; Hood Taylor
|Arnold Nell Ann
|$647,000
|100 New Shackle Island
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/3
|Certech Usa Inc
|Richland South LLC
|$585,000
|1063 Luxborough
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/12
|Aleks Mark R; Patel-Aleks Trusha J
|Shular Michael L Tr
|$545,000
|202 Cemetery
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/25
|Nunley Jason; Wingate Brandon D
|Boze Linda; Boze Tommy W
|$515,000
|1096 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/13
|Miller Joseph A; Miller Tara R
|CMH Parks Inc
|$504,968
|1025 Montrose
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/11
|Unger Sharon J; Unger Walter Ryan
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$493,030
|1530 Drakes Creek
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/25
|Plante Deborah R; Plante Robert A
|Celebration Homes LLC
|$492,973
|1048 Montrose
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/30
|Aguiare David M; Aguiare Renee C
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$490,442
|211 Ashington
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/3
|Patel Kalpa P; Patel Pareshkumar S
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$469,770
|Cages
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/4
|Creekside Homes LLC
|Pursell R H
|$460,000
|1020 Montrose
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/3
|Hutton Jaime M
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$454,975
|203 Spring Valley
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/10
|Pachciarz Elizabeth A; Pachciarz Justin L
|Suggs Anthony Camden
|$439,900
|1091 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/20
|Bratcher Amanda D; Bratcher Johnathan R
|CMH Parks Inc
|$435,678
|12, 13 Lakeview Estates
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/9
|Premier Building Group LLC
|Stratford Park
|$430,860
|1015 Crutcher Station
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/3
|Indukuri Srinivasa Verma; Rajeswari Madhavi Raja
|NVR Inc
|$429,375
|217 Carellton
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/19
|Dickie Kenneth A; Dickie Melissa A
|Creekside Homes LLC
|$412,000
|743 Burgess
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|1/3
|Traylor Brittany; Traylor Will
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$408,339
|1087 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/13
|Walker Alexandria; Walker Ronald E
|CMH Parks Inc
|$407,370
|739 Burgess
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|1/18
|Browne Philmore; Browne Rose
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$402,805
|109 Revere
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/12
|Larsen-Schrimpf Netha D; Schrimpf Michael P
|Gaines Homes Building Corp
|$399,950
|1050 Crutcher Station
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/3
|Hood Carla R; Hood John F
|NVR Inc; Ryan Homes
|$390,235
|309 Ironwood
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/3
|Taylor Connie; Taylor William
|Eastland Const Inc
|$384,900
|589 Goodman
|Gallatin
|37066
|1/3
|Walker Carol Ann; Walker Donald Edward Jr
|NVR Inc; Ryan Homes
|$370,776
|675 Fall Creek, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 28, 38, 43, 44, 45
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|1/3
|Tyson Sally; Tyson Troy
|Meritage Homes of TN Inc
|$363,001
|Durham
|Hendersonville
|37075
|1/25
|Weekley Homes LLC
|WFC Durham Holdings VII GP
|$350,361
|1303 Lauderdale
|Bethpage
|37022
|1/25
|Hunter Mark D
|Gilmore Doris Claiborne; Gilmore Samuel Robert
|$350,000
Wilson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|1001 Providence West
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|1/12
|RAIA TN Exchange Aniero LLC; RAIA TN Exchange Co 2 LLC; RAIA TN SPE Group LLC
|TDG Mt Juliet LLC
|$42,200,000
|136 Maddox Simpson
|Lebanon
|37090
|1/5
|Simply Storage Maddox Simpson Parkway LLC
|SS Maddox Simpson Parkway LLC
|$5,822,518
|400 Quarry Loop
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|1/5
|Simply Storage Quarry Loop Road LLC
|SS Quarry Loop Road LLC
|$5,632,789
|8100 Eastgate
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|1/23
|Ilahie Nashville LLC
|Interstate Distributor Co
|$2,965,300
|1125 Franklin
|Lebanon
|37090
|1/3
|CFT Inv LLC
|New Private Rest Prop LLC; New PRP Mezz 1 LLC Member
|$2,563,900
|11547 Lebanon
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|1/17
|FCPT Holdings LLC
|TQ Real Estate LLC
|$1,735,954
|11547 Lebanon
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|1/17
|TQ Real Estate LLC
|Wilmoth Reba Delois Family Trust
|$1,703,785
|3075 Lebanon
|Lebanon
|
|1/17
|Traditions At Hamilton Springs LLC
|Horn Springs Dev Inc
|$1,519,050
|64 Belinda
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|1/3
|Gibellina Holdings LLC
|Morgan Valley Properties LLC
|$1,300,000
|639 Cumberland
|Lebanon
|37087
|1/17
|01 LBNTN 041 LLC
|Hollingsworth Family Ltd Part; Hollingsworth Ronald L Gen Partner
|$1,100,000
|2178 Mount Juliet
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|1/31
|Another Venture LLC
|Park Hyun; Park Jae Soon
|$900,000
|103, 105 Main
|Lebanon
|37087
|1/30
|Walker Rebecca; Walker Scott D
|Walker Rhonda G; Walker Roy D
|$770,000
|0 Division
|Lebanon
|
|1/10
|Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete LLC
|Eastgate Investors LLC; Gehs Funding II LLC Member
|$680,000
|418 Holloway
|Lebanon
|37090
|1/3
|Harmon Cheryl; Harmon Michael
|Harmon William Jr
|$440,000
|105 Southside Park
|Lebanon
|37090
|1/19
|Ashe Ray
|Geiger Steven W Revocable Living Trust
|$250,000
|219 Gay
|Lebanon
|37087
|1/19
|Creative Maintenance of TN LLC
|Tri County Electric Supply Inc
|$230,000
|Devonshire
|
|
|1/17
|Lockhart Patrice Elree Batey
|McClung Mack H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC
|$223,900
|0 Berea Church
|Lebanon
|37087
|1/30
|Lannom Christie Jones; Lannom John Rusty
|Martin Jean A; Martin Roger C
|$222,000