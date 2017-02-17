Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Fannie Mae to pay Treasury $5.5 billion after profit doubles

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Fannie Mae will pay the U.S. Treasury a $5.5 billion dividend next month after its profit doubled in its latest quarter.

The government-controlled mortgage company has already paid the Treasury $154.4 billion in dividends since receiving $116.1 billion in bailouts from the government between 2008 and 2011. On Thursday, Fannie Mae's sibling Freddie Mac, which was also rescued by the government during the recession, said it was paying the Treasury $4.5 billion next month after its profit soared.

Both companies buy mortgages from lenders, package them as bonds, guarantee them against default and sell them to investors. They do not make loans to homebuyers directly.

Fannie Mae said it had net income of $5.04 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $2.5 billion in the same period a year ago.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0