The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Perry March sues over quality of kosher prison food

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee inmate has filed a lawsuit claiming the food he has to eat in prison doesn't meet kosher standards.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2kvluId) Perry A. March sued the Tennessee Department of Correction and Philadelphia-based food vendor Aramark earlier this month in Nashville federal court.

March has been in prison for a decade of his 56-year term for the 1996 disappearance of his wife, Janet March, and a subsequent plot to kill her parents.

The lawsuit says his religious practices are infringed upon because he is served poor-quality soy meals and has fewer kosher options in his diet plan than standard meal plans.

He's serving time in Morgan County Correctional Complex near Oak Ridge.

The state prison system and Aramark defend the food service. Correction department spokeswoman Alison Randgaard said in an email officials are "committed to ensuring offenders are provided with quality, nutritious meals."

