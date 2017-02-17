Tennessee Valley Authority board elects Howorth as chairman

VOL. 41 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 17, 2017

GATLINBURG (AP) — The nation's largest public utility has elected Richard Howorth as new board chairman.

At its meeting Thursday, the Tennessee Valley Authority board picked the second-term member to become chairman May 19.

The ex-Oxford, Mississippi, mayor will replace chairwoman Lynn Evans, whose term expires May 18. Evans, the first African-American and first woman to lead the board, has been chairwoman since late January.

Howorth joined the board in 2011 and began his second term in December 2015. His term expires in May 2020.

President Donald Trump can appoint a new majority to the board by May, when the terms of Evans and another member expire. Three of nine seats are already vacant.

The federal utility serves more than 9 million people in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.