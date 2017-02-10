Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

World Relief to close Nashville office after Trump refugee order

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BALTIMORE (AP) — World Relief says it is laying off more than 140 staffers after President Donald Trump's executive order cut the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States.

The Baltimore-based non-profit that helps resettle refugees announced Wednesday that it also will close offices in Nashville, Glen Burnie, Maryland; Miami, Boise, Idaho; Columbus, Ohio.

Trump's executive order last month suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions program for 120 days. The number of refugees allowed in will be capped at 50,000 for 2017, down from 110,000.

CEO Tim Breene says World Relief's efforts will continue and that the organization is redoubling efforts to help displaced people around the world. Officials are urging the Trump administration to "renew and reinvigorate efforts to work together with the global humanitarian community to meet this urgent crisis head on."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0