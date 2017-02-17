Lifepoint Health makes leadership appointments

VOL. 41 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 17, 2017

LifePoint Health has appointed several leaders to new roles within the company. They include:

Melissa Waddey, former senior vice president, operations strategy and integration, has been promoted to president, ambulatory and operations services

Jeff Seraphine, previously president of the company’s Eastern Group of hospitals, has been named chief development officer

Victor Giovanetti, formerly president of the company’s Western Group of hospitals, has transitioned to Eastern Group president

Robert Klein, previously chief operating officer for the company’s Central Group of hospitals, has been promoted to Western Group president.

Waddey assumes leadership of physician services while continuing to oversee multiple departments at LifePoint’s Health Support Center in Brentwood that drive operations strategy, organic growth and integration of new hospitals for the company. Waddey joined Lifepoint in 2010.

Seraphine, a founding employee of LifePoint, is responsible for LifePoint’s ongoing growth and development strategy, which includes pursuing strategic acquisitions and innovative partnerships to enhance the quality of care provided at LifePoint’s existing locations and community hospitals across the country.

Giovanetti is now responsible for LifePoint’s hospitals in Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, including all Duke LifePoint Healthcare facilities. Giovanetti joined LifePoint in 2013 as chief operating officer for the Eastern Group before becoming Western Group president in 2015.

Klein, who has been promoted to Western Group president, is now responsible for LifePoint’s hospitals in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Klein has served as a group or division leader for the company and its hospitals since joining LifePoint in 2005.

Vanderbilt’s Sealy named to diversity leadership role

Linda Sealy, Ph.D., has been named associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion for basic sciences at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Sealy, who has been on faculty since 1986, is associate professor of molecular physiology and biophysics, cell and developmental biology and cancer biology.

Since 2007, she has served as co-director, then director, of the Initiative for Maximizing Student Diversity, a National Institutes of Health-sponsored grant for the graduate training of underrepresented minorities. Under her leadership, the IMSD program has propelled Vanderbilt to the top echelon of institutions training minority Ph.D.s.

Also at Vanderbilt:

Alyssa Hasty, Ph.D., professor of molecular physiology and biophysics, has been named associate dean for faculty development for basic sciences at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. For the past six years, she served as director of graduate studies for the molecular physiology and biophysics program and as an IMPACT mentor for first-year graduate students. In addition, for the past three years, she has supported junior faculty by serving as director of the career development program for the Digestive Diseases Research Center. Hasty also sits on mentoring committees of postdoctoral fellows and early career faculty from various departments.

Lori Rolando, M.D., MPH, assistant medical director of the Occupational Health Clinic and assistant professor of clinical medicine, has been named director of occupational health for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Rolando has been at Vanderbilt since 2008 and also serves as medical director for Health Plus, the faculty and staff wellness program, a position she will relinquish due to the demands of her new job. An Illinois native, Rolando earned her medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in 1997, followed by a residency in general surgery at Southern Illinois University and a vascular surgery fellowship at Indiana University. After practicing as a vascular surgeon for a few years, she served a second residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University, in occupational and environmental medicine, and earned a master’s degree in public health simultaneously.

Caterpillar’s Duensing to receive leadership award

Jim Duensing, EVP and CFO of Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, is the recipient of the 2017 Ned R. McWherter Leadership Award, presented by the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence.

The award annually recognizes an individual who exemplifies outstanding leadership in the pursuit of performance excellence and has worked to further performance improvement beyond the boundaries of his or her organization.

Active in the nonprofit community, Duensing has served on the boards of Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee, the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville, the Martha O’Bryan Center, and TNCPE, and also serves on the Finance Department Advisory Council of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The McWherter Award is named after the 46th governor of Tennessee, who was instrumental in TNCPE’s founding in 1993. McWherter’s support for the program acknowledged the value of the Baldrige Excellence Framework as an integral tool that can help Tennessee businesses and organizations thrive.

Previous honorees include Dr. Bob Bell (President, Tennessee Tech University), Dr. Andy Czuchry (AFG Chair of Excellence, ETSU), Jan McNally (Director, Leadership Development Covenant Health), Robert Otwell (CEO, Maury Regional Medical Center), Ed Scott (Treasurer, Caterpillar, Inc.), Dr. Susan Williams (Professor of Management, Belmont University), Dr. R. Michael Browder (CEO, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services), David McClaskey (President, Pal’s Business Excellence Institute), Dennis Vonderfecht (CEO, Mountain States Health Alliance), Dr. Joe Alexander (Associate Dean, Jack C. Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University), Lewis Lavine (President, Center for Nonprofit Management), and Thom Crosby (President and CEO, Pal’s).

Duensing will accept the award at a March 2 banquet.

Entrepreneurs’ Organization elects new board members

The Nashville chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization has announced its new board members for the 2017/2018 term.

With 197 members, EO Nashville is one of the largest EO chapters in the world. In order to join EO, entrepreneurs must own a business with annual revenue of at least $1 million. Combined, EO Nashville members generate over $2 billion annually in sales and employ more than 10,300 people.

New board members includes:

President: Alan Young, Armor Concepts

Past president: John Kepley, Teknetex Inc.

Incoming president: Eric Jackson, Keystone Business Solutions

Membership chair: Brad Hill, Local Search Masters

Membership co-chair: Bethany Newman, ST8MNT

Finance chair: Tammy Hawes, Virsys12

Finance co-chair: Micah Lacher, Anchor Investments

Strategic alliance partnership chair: Sonny Clark, Edge Real Estate

Strategic alliances partnership co-chair: Joe Freedman, Music City Tents

Catalyst chair: Amy Tanksley, Uncle Classic Barbershop

Catalyst co-chair: David Frederiksen, PatientFocus

GSEA/mentorship chair: Brittany Lorenzi, BluePrint Strategy

Communications chair: Joe Kustelski, Chalkline Sports

Communications co-chair: Liza Graves, StyleBlueprint

Learning chair: Jeff Bradford, the Bradford Group

Learning co-chair: Arnie Malham, cj Advertising

Social chair: Judith Bright, Judith Bright LLC

Social co-chair: Max Goldberg, Strategic Hospitality

Forum chair: Vicki Hill, Mosaic Consulting Group

Forum co-chair: Joleyn Smithing, Collegiate Sports Data

Forum co-chair: Glenn McConnell

Forum co-chair: Bryan Merville, Beacon Technologies

Member experience chair: Angela Proffitt, Angela Proffitt, LLC

Member experience co-chair (MyEO): Bryan Ansley, FNB Merchants

New Initiatives: Marty Reed, R&A Solutions

Community chair: Dan Hogan, Medalogix



Community co-chair: Darek Bell, Corsair Distillery, Bell & Associates Construction

Franklin Tomorrow adds board members

Franklin Tomorrow Inc. has added seven new board members and posted a slate of officers for the nonprofit community visioning organization based in Franklin.

Franklin Tomorrow Board President Tim Murphy announced the following members have joined the Board of Directors for three-year terms:

Patrick Baggett, vice president, Full Service Insurance Agency Inc.

Mary Lee Bennett, marketing manager, Westhaven

Kelly Dannenfelser, long range planning supervisor, City of Franklin

Drew Freeman, executive director, Franklin Family YMCA

Chris Henson, director of fund development, Columbia State Community College

Jimmy Moody III, co-owner, Moody’s Tire & Auto Service

Kurt Winstead, attorney/partner, Rudy Winstead Turner PLLC

With the addition of the seven members, Franklin Tomorrow has 25 members on its board. Other Board members include: Mike Alexander, Signs First; Patty Bearden, Harpeth TrueValue/WAKM Radio; Allena Bell, The Refuge Center/Franklin Special School District Board of Education; Scott Black, Bristol Development Group; J. Edward Campbell, Synergy Realty Network; Nancy Conway, Williamson Inc.; Preston Elliott, RPM Transportation Consultants; Greg Gamble, Gamble Design Collaborative; Dolores Greenwald, Williamson County Public Library; Michael Grier, Elmington Construction; Paula Harris, Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon Inc.; Monique McCullough, City of Franklin; Elizabeth Mefferd, Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee; Tim Murphy, CapWealth Advisors; Will Powell, Franklin Synergy Bank; Jim Roberts, retired; Brad Thompson, Volkert Inc.; and Diane Thorne, The TMA Group.

Ex-officio board members include Kathie Moore, Benchmark Realty, who served three years as president; Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson; Franklin Mayor Ken Moore; and Franklin Alderman Brandy Blanton.

Batch Nashville appoints VP for biz development

Batch Nashville, which provides locally-made gifts to many of the largest companies in Nashville, has hired Nancy VanReece as its first vice president of business development.

VanReece has worked with companies of all sizes in Nashville and nationally, having spent the last three decades with her own Carpe Diem Management as a consultant, digital media trainer and operations expert.