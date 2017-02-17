VOL. 41 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Night Market. Enjoy live music, seasonal cocktails, wine, craft beer, local artisan booths, plenty of dinner options and activities for families. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, Nashville. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Information: http://nashvillefarmersmarket.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Real Estate Investors Network

Rutherford County Focus Group. 6:30 p.m., Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St. Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional February opportunities:

-- Saturday, Feb. 18: Probate Secrets Workshop. Speaker Jim Banks has been investing in Probate Real Estate and Probate Personal Property for more than 30 years. He started with fixer-uppers then moved into tear-downs and building two story homes. He is the creator of the Probate Investment System “Mr. Probate” and has lectured and taught nationally and internationally for decades. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Feb. 21: Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Feb. 23: Notes Focus Group. Local investors meet to discuss investing in real estate-backed notes. The goal is to help each other stay motivated, analyze deals, and discuss strategies. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Feb. 23: Real Estate Mastermind Book Club. January’s book is part one of “Think and Grow Rich Part 2” by Napoleon Hill. 6:30-8:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Feb. 28: Real Estate Financing 101 with Yogi Dougher. Dougher will discuss the basics of real estate financing and how to make yourself more bankable. 6:30-8 p.m. Location TBA

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Property Tax Relief Meeting

Vivian Wilhoite, Metro assessor of property, and Charlie Cardwell, Metro trustee, will discuss Metro’s property reassessments and tax relief programs. 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of East Nashville, 601 Main Street. Information: info@noahtn.org, 905-6624.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Williamson Chamber Business Luncheon

Topic: Smart, Targeted Grown in Williamson County. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Williamson Inc. Business Partners $40, Guests $60. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. McDonalds, 990 Greensboro Dr. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

North Nashville business and community leaders meet after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers’ Market, Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event will take place every other Thursday November through March. Please note: If the high is not above 40 degrees on the day of the event, the event will be canceled.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for this program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: Legislative activity update & Sumner County update from Anthony Holt, Sumner County executive, and the Sumner County commissioners. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center.

BGA Hosts Fisk Jubilee Singers

As part of its celebration of Black History Month, Battle Ground Academy is hosting a concert featuring the renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. The concert is free and open to the community, but registration is required. Franklin United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin. 6-8 p.m. Information and registration: www.battlegroundacademy.org/page/fisk-jubilee-singers

SALON@615 Spring Season

George Saunders, author of “Lincoln in the Bardo” Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 14. Free event. 6:30 p.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615. Additional opportunities:

-- March 25: Greg Iles, “Mississippi Blood” Main Library. 2 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 11, 8 a.m.

-- April 9: John Oates, “Change of Seasons: A Memoir with Chris Epting” Main Library. 3 p.m. Free + $2.50 online fee. Advanced tickets available March 26, 8 a.m.

-- April 12: Lesley Stahl

-- April 13: Andrew McCarthy

-- April 19: David Baldacci

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Saturday Night Live Art

Meet and watch great local artists paint, draw, sculpt and more while listening to live music in a fantastic art gallery. Ansbach Artisans Fine Art Gallery, 1974 Wilson Pike, Franklin. 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments provided. Family friendly. Information: ansbachartisans.com

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Franklin Riverfront Planning Study

The City of Franklin will hold two open house meetings for the Harpeth Riverfront to determine challenges, opportunities and perspectives associated with a potential river walk and other development within the floodplain between Pinkerton and Bicentennial Parks. City Hall, 109 3rd Avenue South, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Information: 550-6629

Williamson, Inc. Public Affairs Roundtable

Topic: An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada, and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street Franklin, 7:15-8:30 a.m. No charge for members. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. Lunch provided by BurgerFi. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. KIPP Nashville, 123 Douglas Ave. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

First Friday Art Scene

A free monthly art crawl that takes participants through downtown Franklin’s historic buildings, and celebrates Williamson County’s unique artistic talent. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Information: http://visitfranklin.com/events/first-friday-art-scene

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings ever month. 6-9 p.m. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Enjoy live music on the performance platforms along 5th Avenue North. Two Gray Line Art Crawl Trolleys will provide complimentary shuttle service along the route from 6-10 p.m. Road closures associated with this event. Participating galleries and more information: www.nashvilledowntown.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Member Orientation Nashville Chamber

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. Fee: free to new members. Must register by March 3. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Navigating Real Estate and Negotiating Leases

Attendees will learn how to locate the ideal property, negotiate the right lease and understand the process from start to finish. Refinery Nashville, 438 Houston Street, Suite 263. 4-6 p.m. Register through the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Fee: complimentary for members, $15 for future members. Speakers Tyler Cauble and Andrea Perry. Information: nashvillechamber.com/events

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Middle TN Genealogical Society

Topic: Caring for and Using Photographs in Family Research with guest speaker Carol Roberts, Conservation Manager at the TN State Library & Archives. Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood. 1 p.m. No charge. Information: www.mtgs.org