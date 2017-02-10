Judge gives initial OK to deal for cheating VWs

VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco has granted initial approval to a deal worth at least $1.2 billion that aims to compensate the owners of roughly 78,000 Volkswagens that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer during a court hearing Tuesday congratulated attorneys for Volkswagen and car owners on reaching what he called a complicated deal for Volkswagens, Audis and Porsches with 3-liter diesel engines.

The company previously agreed to spend up to $10 billion buying back or repairing about 475,000 Volkswagens and Audi vehicles with 2-liter diesel engines and paying their owners an additional $5,100 to $10,000 each.

The 475,000 cars represent the bulk of the vehicles caught up in Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal.

The deal involving 3-liter engines that Breyer approved also offers thousands of dollars in compensation on top of buybacks or repairs.