The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

Tennessee Highway Patrol major on leave after assault arrest

Updated 7:17AM
ALTAMONT (AP) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has placed the head of its Special Investigations Bureau on leave following his arrest on charges including aggravated assault and public intoxication.

News outlets report 47-year-old Maj. Stacy Williams was arrested Sunday at a residence in Altamont in Grundy County, along with his wife, who was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. Both were released on bond.

Grundy County sheriff's officials told media that deputies encountered a disturbance between Williams and his neighbors.

Williams was also charged with resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. It wasn't clear whether Williams and his wife were represented by a lawyer who could comment on the case.

The Highway Patrol said Williams will remain on discretionary leave with pay pending an investigation.

He was named major over the Special Investigations Bureau in 2014 and has been a trooper since 1994.

