Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes

Updated 11:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most drivers don't expect to be hit with a rate hike on their auto insurance after a car accident that wasn't their fault.

But a consumer group says it happens and often. And it's a problem.

The Consumer Federation of America says it found premium hikes in some cases reaching $400. The group looked at premium quotes in 10 cities from five of the nation's largest auto insurers and found that Progressive aggressively used a not-at-fault penalty, surcharging drivers in eight of the cities.

GEICO, Farmers and Allstate sometimes raised rates. State Farm was the exception, with no penalties for not-at-fault accidents.

The industry says some insurers may consider information from not-at-fault accidents. But not all do, and that is one of several factors that could cause premiums to rise.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0