Exhibit features African Americans during Manhattan Project

VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

OAK RIDGE (AP) — The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will be hosting "Atomic Integration," a photo exhibit on African-Americans during the Manhattan Project.

The project was a top secret military operation that produced the atomic bomb. The images displayed in the photos illustrate the experiences and contributions of African-Americans during the project in the 1940s in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The photos show that often overlooked in the retelling of one of the world's largest scientific undertakings are the contributions of people who faced discrimination.

The photos were taken by James Edward Westcott, one of the few people permitted to take pictures in the Oak Ridge area during the Manhattan Project.

The monthlong exhibit opens Feb. 23 at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, starting with a reception in the afternoon.