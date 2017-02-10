Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

Knox middle school students' experiment bound for space

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Students from three Knoxville middle schools are traveling to Florida to see experiments launch with a mission to the International Space Station.

The winning experiment in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program is from a group of students from Bearden Middle School, who proposed testing the effectiveness of antibiotics on pink eye in space. Students from Halls Middle will also go to Florida, but their project, which came in second place, won't go into space. Another proposal from Vine Middle was selected for a future flight tentatively expected to launch in June.

Additionally, students from Knox County elementary schools participated by designing mission patches representing their communities.

