Convergys to close 1 of its divisions in Clarksville

VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

CLARKSVILLE (AP) — Convergys Corp. is closing one of its divisions in Clarksville_a move that will affect more than 100 workers.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports (http://leafne.ws/2lwtmW5) that the company notified federal, state and local officials that it has filed a warn notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development for a "permanent closure" of a department.

The letter says the closing takes effect April 10 and will affect 134 workers in one of the plant's client programs.

Convergys spokeswoman Brooke Beiting says it's not the entire plant that is shutting down, but rather one of its divisions.

Marla Rye, executive director of Labor & Workforce Development Area 8, says the Convergys layoff is one of several in recent weeks, in the multi-county area she serves.

Convergys has been in Clarksville since 1999.