Ratings firm: Trump a risk to global economy

VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings says President Donald Trump "represents a risk to international economic conditions," noting that his "aggressive tone" and willingness to float "unanticipated changes" to U.S. policies could harm worldwide growth and make it more expensive for governments to borrow.

Judging by its opening weeks, the Trump administration could potentially disrupt foreign trade, reduce the flow of capital, limit migration and provoke "confrontational exchanges" that could destabilize volatile financial markets, the credit ratings firm said in a Friday statement.

Fitch noted that other promised policies in a Trump administration such as tax cuts, fewer regulations and more infrastructure spending could boost U.S. growth. But its note stressed the possibility of Trump disrupting foreign economies as he seeks to renegotiate trade deals.