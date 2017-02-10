Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

Average US 30-year mortgage rate slips to 4.17 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term US mortgage rates eased slightly this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans slipped to an average 4.17 percent from 4.19 percent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.65 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage declined to 3.39 percent from 3.41 percent last week.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage fell this week to 0.4 point from 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year loans also declined to 0.4 point from 0.5 point.

Rates on adjustable five-year loans eased to 3.21 percent from 3.23 percent. The fee remained at 0.4 point.

