Ex-Pilot executive wants to throw out statement to agents

VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A former vice president of the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam wants a judge to throw out statements he made to federal investigators during a raid of the company's headquarters.

Scott "Scooter" Wombold is among eight former Pilot Flying J executives charged with conspiracy to defraud trucking company customers.

A Wednesday court filing says Wombold was working as the vice president of national accounts for Pilot when investigators descended on the Knoxville offices in 2013 and ordered everyone to step away from their computers and raise their hands above their heads.

Wombold argues he wasn't informed of his right to remain silent as agents questioned him for two hours while not allowing him to use his phone.