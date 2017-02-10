VOL. 41 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 10, 2017

Hot Chocolate Run. The Hot Chocolate Run offers a 5K and a 15K course. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville. Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Fee: 5K: $49; 15K: $74. Road closures associated with event. Information: www.hotchocolate15k.com/nashville

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Real Estate Investors Network

Rutherford County Focus Group. 6:30 p.m., Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St. Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro. Information: www.reintn.org. Some additional February opportunities:

-- Monday, Feb. 13: Main Event and Landlording Focus Group. Dinner and breakout sessions. 5:30 p.m., West End Comm. Church Classroom Building, 235 White Bridge Road, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Feb. 16: Williamson County Lunch. For rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Saturday, Feb. 18: Probate Secrets Workshop. Speaker Jim Banks has been investing in Probate Real Estate and Probate Personal Property for more than 30 years. He started with fixer-uppers then moved into tear-downs and building two story homes. He is the creator of the Probate Investment System “Mr. Probate” and has lectured and taught nationally and internationally for decades. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Feb. 21: Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Starr Ranch, 203 North Water Avenue, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event; registration required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

International Business Council Luncheon

Update on Trade and Foreign Investment under the New Administration. Join in a discussion on the future of NAFTA, TPP, TTIP and foreign investment into the United States. Panelists: Consul general of Canada, Louise Blais, consul general of Mexico, Javier Díaz de León, consul general of Japan, Masami Kinefuchi, consul general of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford and Doreen M. Edelman, shareholder, Baker Donelson. Presented by the International Business Council and Baker Donelson in partnership with the Center for International Business at Belmont, Japan America Society of Tennessee and the Tennessee World Affairs Council. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, first floor, 211 Commerce Street, Nashville. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Must register to attend. Fee: $25 Chamber members, $40 future Chamber member. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Downtown Connect

The Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Nashville Area Chamber are partnering on this quarterly meeting of downtown business and community leaders. Special guest: Edsel Charles, founder and chairman of MarketGraphics Research Group. He will discuss the housing forecast for Nashville, which has already been named 2017’s hottest housing market by Zillow. AT&T Auditorium, first floor, 333 Commerce St., Nashville. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but advanced registration required. A light breakfast will be served. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com/events

NPT Housing Town Hall

NPT is hosting a town hall to discuss how Nashville’s rapid growth is affecting housing in Middle Tennessee. Discussions on the challenges and possible solutions for various populations and neighborhoods. This town hall will be taped in NPT’s Studio A. 6 p.m., 161 Rains Ave. Reservations required: http://bit.ly/NPTHousingRSVP. Information: www.wnpt.org/events

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Williamson Chamber Business Luncheon

Topic: Smart, Targeted Grown in Williamson County. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Williamson Inc. Business Partners $40, Guests $60. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. McDonalds, 990 Greensboro Dr. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

North Nashville business and community leaders meet after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers’ Market, Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. www.williamsonchamber.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event will take place every other Thursday November through March. Please note: If the high is not above 40 degrees on the day of the event, the event will be canceled.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for this program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: Legislative activity update & Sumner County update from Anthony Holt, Sumner County executive, and the Sumner County commissioners. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Franklin Riverfront Planning Study

The City of Franklin will hold two open house meetings for the Harpeth Riverfront. Meetings to determine challenges, opportunities and perspectives associated with a potential river walk and other development within the floodplain between Pinkerton and Bicentennial Parks. City Hall, 109 3rd Avenue South, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Information: 550-6629

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. Lunch provided by BurgerFi. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. KIPP Nashville, 123 Douglas Ave. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Member Orientation Nashville Chamber

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. Fee: free to new members. Must register by March 3. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com