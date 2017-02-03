Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Commercial Appeal publisher Cogswell steps down

Updated 7:29AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — George Cogswell III has stepped down as publisher and president of The Commercial Appeal of Memphis, where he's served since 2012.

The 57-year-old Cogswell led one of the state's oldest and largest daily newspapers through two ownership changes in two years, most recently to Gannett Inc., which also owns The Tennessean of Nashville, the Knoxville News Sentinel and USA Today. The Memphis paper celebrated its 175th year in 2016.

Cogswell left at the end of January. No successor has been named.

The newspaper reported that Cogswell plans to remain in Memphis and join his family's residential and commercial cleaning business.

Originally from the Boston area, Cogswell worked 33 years in the newspaper business and previously served as publisher in Ventura, California, and Abilene, Texas, and in other newspaper leadership roles in Florida, Colorado, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0