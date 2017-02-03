Commercial Appeal publisher Cogswell steps down

VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

MEMPHIS (AP) — George Cogswell III has stepped down as publisher and president of The Commercial Appeal of Memphis, where he's served since 2012.

The 57-year-old Cogswell led one of the state's oldest and largest daily newspapers through two ownership changes in two years, most recently to Gannett Inc., which also owns The Tennessean of Nashville, the Knoxville News Sentinel and USA Today. The Memphis paper celebrated its 175th year in 2016.

Cogswell left at the end of January. No successor has been named.

The newspaper reported that Cogswell plans to remain in Memphis and join his family's residential and commercial cleaning business.

Originally from the Boston area, Cogswell worked 33 years in the newspaper business and previously served as publisher in Ventura, California, and Abilene, Texas, and in other newspaper leadership roles in Florida, Colorado, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.