The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

State Museum to host program on North Nashville

Updated 7:27AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee State Museum is offering a free lecture on one of Music City's most storied neighborhoods and its residents' struggle for civil rights.

The presentation, "The History of North Nashville: Building a Community; Challenging Jim Crow," is part of the museum's Lunch & Learn series. The public can bring a sack lunch or pick up something to eat at one of the local downtown restaurants and listen to the program while eating.

Tennessee State University associate professor Learotha Williams will lead the program. Williams is also an editor at the People's Guide to Nashville and is the creator of the North Nashville Heritage Project.

The program is at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 15 on the B Level of the State Museum in front of the stage and will last about 30 minutes.

