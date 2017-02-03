Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

UT fires director of football operations

Updated 3:30PM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has fired director of football operations Chris Spognardi, who had been on paid administrative leave since August.

Athletic director Dave Hart sent a letter Dec. 12 informing Spognardi that he was being fired for "gross misconduct" and that "this decision is based on information learned by the University's Office of Audit and Compliance." The letter was obtained Tuesday through a public records request.

The university provided no additional details on the circumstances for Spognardi's termination.

Knoxville radio station WNML first reported the firing.

The letter indicates Spognardi has the option of appealing through a hearing or administrative review.

Spognardi's responsibilities included day-to-day operations of off-field football matters, such as travel. His salary was $80,800.

He previously worked with Tennessee coach Butch Jones at Central Michigan and Cincinnati.

