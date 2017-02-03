Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

EU to Britain: Pay up for what you ordered before leaving

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Britain that any financial commitment it has taken on as a member "should be honored in full," even well after it leaves as a result of the Brexit negotiations.

Estimates have been made that the bill at the exit door could go as high as 60 billion euros ($64 billion).

"This will be an essential element of the negotiations on the orderly separation," EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Tuesday.

Otherwise, he said, it would be like going to a pub with 27 friends, ordering a round and leaving while the party continues.

"You still need to pay for the round you ordered," Schinas said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0