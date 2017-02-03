Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Stocks notch tiny gains; Nasdaq at record

ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writer

Updated 3:12PM
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are notching tiny gains as the market struggles higher after a day of up-and-down trading.

The modest increase Tuesday was enough to mark another all-time high for the Nasdaq composite index.

Consumer goods makers and technology companies rose, while energy companies fell along with the price of oil.

Philip Morris International rose 1.6 percent, while Chevron fell 1.4 percent.

Michael Kors slumped 10.8 percent after the luxury retailer reported lower fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose a fraction to 2,293.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,090. The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,674.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.39 percent.

