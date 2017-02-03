Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Dollar General says it will add 10,000 jobs this year

Updated 12:15PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Goodlettsville-based Dollar General Corp. says it plans to create 10,000 jobs this year tied to the opening of 1,000 stores and two distribution centers.

The discount retailer says the new jobs will increase its workforce by about 9 percent. The company says that as of last August it had 119,000 employees and operated 14 distribution centers and 13,000 stores in 43 states.

The company reported more than $20 billion in sales in fiscal 2015.

The company reported weak earnings last quarter, citing lower food prices and a cut in food-stamp benefits in several states that forced low-income customers to trim spending.

