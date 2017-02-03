Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

General Motors invests $47M into Tennessee, Michigan plants

Updated 11:48AM
SPRING HILL (AP) — General Motors is investing $47 million into two plants in Tennessee and Michigan.

In Tennessee, the automaker says it will spend $27 million to prepare its Spring Hill plant to assemble a right-hand drive SUV that will be exported to Australia as the Holden Acadia.

About 4,000 people work at the plant located about 35 miles south of Nashville that makes the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia crossovers.

The company is spending $20 million on machining operations for future engine programs at its Bay City, Michigan, powertrain facility that makes components used in in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. About 380 people work at the facility.

The spending at the two plants is part of a $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing that GM announced in January.

