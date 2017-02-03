Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Vanguard investment firm apologizing to 17,000 millionaires

Updated 7:27AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based investment firm is apologizing to about 17,000 millionaire clients.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2k3fS3q ) reports Vanguard Group, of Malvern, is reaching out to clients who've invested $1 million or more because of a recent email it sent to them.

The email encouraged them to invest more money, saying that "hoopla" surrounding President Donald Trump's election and other factors should have "limited long-term impact on the company's investments.

But in sending the email, the names of 100 or so financial advisers who handle those clients was replaced with their supervisor's name, who wouldn't know the clients on a first-name basis.

Vanguard says it considered recalling the email, but nearly half of the investors who received it had already opened it. The company's financial advisers are being asked to apologize to clients personally.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0