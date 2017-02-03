Vanguard investment firm apologizing to 17,000 millionaires

VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based investment firm is apologizing to about 17,000 millionaire clients.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2k3fS3q ) reports Vanguard Group, of Malvern, is reaching out to clients who've invested $1 million or more because of a recent email it sent to them.

The email encouraged them to invest more money, saying that "hoopla" surrounding President Donald Trump's election and other factors should have "limited long-term impact on the company's investments.

But in sending the email, the names of 100 or so financial advisers who handle those clients was replaced with their supervisor's name, who wouldn't know the clients on a first-name basis.

Vanguard says it considered recalling the email, but nearly half of the investors who received it had already opened it. The company's financial advisers are being asked to apologize to clients personally.