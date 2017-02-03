Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Former Rutherford sheriff's major pleads guilty

Updated 6:52AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A former sheriff's major in Rutherford County has pleaded guilty to lying in connection with his application for U.S. citizenship.

The U.S. attorney's office in Nashville said 47-year-old Terry McBurney pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to unlawful procurement of naturalization, making false statements under oath and wire fraud.

The prosecutor's office said in a news release that McBurney indicated on documents he submitted for employment with the sheriff's office that he was a U.S. citizen. McBurney admitted during the plea hearing he was not a U.S. citizen.

The indictment said McBurney was born in Ireland.

Rutherford County required employees holding the position of captain or major to be a U.S. citizen.

The release said McBurney also admitted making false statements in order to procure citizenship in 2015. Sentencing will be May 12.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0