VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Halsam's proposed transportation plan by Tennessee county By The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Republican Gov. Bill Haslam wants to boost transportation funding largely through a hike in Tennessee's gas and diesel taxes to tackle a more than $10 billion backlog in road and bridge projects. Here is a glance at how much money would be spent in all 95 counties. Note that some of the projects are included more than once if they run through multiple counties.

Anderson: $99 million, 7 projects.

Bedford: $112.9 million, 12 projects.

Benton: $136.7 million, 10 projects.

Bledsoe: $2.8 million, 4 projects.

Blount: $337.2 million, 11 projects.

Bradley: $220.4 million, 13 projects.

Campbell: $125.9 million, 15 projects.

Cannon: $23 million, 15 projects.

Carroll: $45.5 million, 5 projects.

Carter: $40.9 million, 28 projects.

Cheatham: $107 million, 13 projects.

Chester: $13.6 million, 7 projects.

Claiborne: $41.2 million, 8 projects.

Clay: $1.1 million, 2 projects.

Cocke: $153.1 million, 25 projects.

Coffee: $43.4 million, 10 projects.

Crockett: $2.8 million, 6 projects.

Cumberland: $165.2 million, 12 projects.

Davidson: $1.54 billion, 42 projects.

Decatur $371,000, 1 project.

DeKalb: $17 million, 3 projects.

Dickson: $125.9 million, 8 projects.

Dyer: $65.2 million, 16 projects.

Fayette: $83 million, 26 projects.

Fentress: $82.4 million, 10 projects.

Franklin: $1.3 million, 1 project.

Gibson: $44.7 million, 40 projects.

Giles: $19.3 million, 11 projects.

Grainger: $62.3 million, 11 projects.

Greene: $274.4 million, 10 projects.

Grundy: $2.7 million, 2 projects.

Hamblen: $89.7 million, 7 projects.

Hamilton: $626.8 million, 23 projects.

Hancock: $601,000, 1 project.

Hardeman: $143.3 million, 13 projects.

Hardin: $31.3 million, 14 projects.

Hawkins: $85.1 million, 14 projects.

Haywood: $51.3 million, 15 projects.

Henderson: $51.1 million, 7 projects.

Henry: $29.6 million, 11 projects.

Hickman: $115.4 million, 23 projects.

Houston: $4.1 million, 6 projects.

Humphreys: $55.7 million, 19 projects.

Jackson: $10.4 million, 2 projects.

Jefferson: $155.2 million, 17 projects.

Johnson: $92.5 million, 5 projects.

Knox: $515 million, 19 projects.

Lake: $15 million, 2 projects.

Lauderdale: $341.7 million, 27 projects.

Lawrence: $1.9 million, 2 projects.

Lewis: $61.4 million, 2 projects.

Lincoln: $24.2 million, 6 projects.

Loudon: $209 million, 4 projects.

Macon: $2.4 million, 3 projects.

Madison: $340.2 million, 24 projects.

Marion: $36.4 million, 3 projects.

Marshall: $6.7 million, 4 projects.

Maury: $152.2 million, 33 projects.

McMinn: $6.7 million, 3 projects.

McNairy: $11.7 million, 6 projects.

Meigs: $21.7 million, 3 projects.

Monroe: $35.1 million, 6 projects.

Montgomery: $265.4 million, 14 projects.

Moore: $7 million, 3 projects.

Morgan: $198.4 million, 13 projects.

Obion: $287.5 million, 20 projects.

Overton: $5.7 million, 4 projects.

Pickett: $10 million, 1 project.

Perry: $15.9 million, 5 projects.

Polk: $517.6 million, 10 projects.

Putnam: $68.7 million, 4 projects.

Rhea: $45.6 million, 2 projects.

Roane: $60.3 million, 9 projects.

Robertson: $430.7 million, 9 projects.

Rutherford: $656.1 million, 14 projects.

Scott: $36.6 million, 9 projects.

Sequatchie: $2 million, 1 project.

Sevier: $183.9 million, 9 projects.

Shelby: $582.6 million, 20 projects.

Smith: $21.1 million, 12 projects.

Stewart: $1.5 million, 5 projects.

Sullivan: $279.2 million, 25 projects.

Sumner: $690.1 million, 10 projects.

Tipton: $77.9 million, 11 projects.

Trousdale: $25.2 million, 2 projects.

Unicoi: $4.6 million, 5 projects.

Union: $46.3 million, 8 projects.

Van Buren: $1 million, 1 project.

Warren: $617,000, 1 project.

Washington: $119.1 million, 19 projects.

Wayne: $2.5 million, 6 projects.

Weakley: $8 million, 10 projects.

White: $11 million, 3 projects.

Williamson: $470.6 million, 22 projects.

Wilson: $269.5 million, 11 projects.

___

Source: Gov. Bill Haslam's NextTennessee plan: http://www.tn.gov/nexttennessee/section/nt-the-improve-act