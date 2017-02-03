JT returns, Mr. Clean excites in Super Bowl ads

VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Buzz is building around this year’s Super Bowl ads, which will feature Justin Timberlake, political controversy, Mr. Clean as Magic Mike and the first-ever live ad.

In another record-breaking year, with ad costs exceeding last year’s $5 million per 30-second spot, big brands are, once again, putting it all on the line.

Some will score big and others will be nursing a multimillion-dollar headache Monday morning. Here’s what we know so far.

Memphis native Justin Timberlake is back, this time as the front man for beverage brand Bai. J.T. is an investor and “chief flavor officer” for the company and is reported to have been instrumental in developing the spot.

Two Procter & Gamble brands will be making their Super Bowl debut – Febreze and Mr. Clean. The Mr. Clean spot is sure to create a sizzle as the animated brand ambassador delivers a Magic Mike-like routine that even Channing Tatum might envy.

Another Super Bowl freshman, 84 Lumber, initially planned to run a controversial, politically themed spot. The script was rejected by Fox, it was reported, and maybe that was part of their “buzz” plan all along.

Sources report the script might have featured a wall or border-crossing theme. Let’s see what first impression they decide to make on Game Day.

Snickers will release the first-ever live Super Bowl spot featuring “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actor Adam Driver. The will reportedly include a showdown and stunt horses. This will be interesting.

While not live, Hyundai will film a documentary-style spot during the game – talk about pressure. It is scheduled to air right before the post-game trophy ceremony.

This brand has much to live up to after its attention-getting “First Date” ad last year featuring Kevin Hart.

Go Daddy is returning after a one-year hiatus. Based on its teaser spot featuring cats riding Roomba vacuums, it may be making a departure from its typically sex-appeal-based ads of years past. But you never know with this edgy brand.

Honda is expected to build on last year’s top-performing Ridgeline spot featuring a group of sheep singing a rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

Intel hired Tom Brady for its big-game spot that touts replay technology and what it can do for athletes even when they’re not on the field. Brady fan or not, this ad is well-done.

In a follow-up to last year’s Christopher Walken spot, Kia released a promising teaser for their ad featuring comedian Melissa McCarthy, who is shrieking and running for her life across the desert.

Other spokespeople to watch for include Jon Lovitz for Avocados From Mexico, John Malkovich for Squarespace, and Jason Statham for website builder Wix.

Lori Turner-Wilson, CEO and founder of RedRover Sales & Marketing Strategy, can be reached at redrovercompany.com.