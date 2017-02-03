VOL. 41 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 03, 2017

First Friday/Public Affairs Roundtable Joint Event. Topic: 2017 Legislative Priorities and the Impact on Small Business. Friday, 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson County legislators discussing Gov. Haslam’s gas tax proposal and other legislative priorities proposed in his State of the State address. E|Spaces,1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Robertson County Republican Party meeting

Guest speaker: Honorable Frances Arthur, Tennessee State Executive Committee member. Senior Center on Locust Street, just off the square in Springfield. Breakfast 8:30 a.m., program 9 a.m. Information: http://robertsonchamber.chambermaster.com/events

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings every month. 6-9 p.m. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Enjoy live music on the performance platforms along 5th Avenue North. Two Gray Line Art Crawl Trolleys will provide complementary shuttle service along the route from 6-10 p.m. Road closures associated with this event. Participating galleries and more information: www.nashvilledowntown.com

FEB. 3-5

Antiques and Garden Show

Celebrating its 27th year, The Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville brings together nationally and internationally renowned experts and exhibitors in the fields of antiques, decorative arts and landscape design. Offering more than 150 antique stations, horticultural booths and landscaped gardens, it is one of the largest in the country. Keynote speaker is American interior designer, author and television personality Nate Berkus. The event will feature additional lectures, parties, live music and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. Fee: $20 -$25 adult; $15 senior, active military & students; ages 12 and under free. Information: http://antiquesandgardenshow.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

Stones River Auto Swap Meet

The Stones River Region AACA swap meet is held the first Sunday in February at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Attendees and vendors come from all over the mid-south and mid-west for what is quickly becoming one of the largest AACA swap meets in the country. Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Avenue. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $7 adults, under 12 free. Information: 295-2400

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Real Estate Investors Network

Rutherford County Focus Group. 6:30 p.m., Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St. Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional February opportunities:

-- Tuesday, Feb. 7: Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional January opportunities:

-- Monday, Feb. 13: Main Event and Landlording Focus Group. Dinner and breakout sessions. 5:30 p.m., West End Comm. Church Classroom Building, 235 White Bridge Road, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Feb. 16: Williamson County Lunch. For rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Saturday, Feb. 18: Probate Secrets Workshop. Speaker Jim Banks has been investing in Probate Real Estate and Probate Personal Property for more than 30 years. He started with fixer-uppers then moved into tear-downs and building two story homes. He is the creator of the Probate Investment System “Mr. Probate” and has lectured and taught nationally and internationally for decades. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Feb. 21: Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Jan. 19: Entity Selection: Is the Way You Do Business Costing You Tax? Led by a member of the Stone, Rudolph & Henry accounting firm. 6:30-8 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Feb. 23: Notes Focus Group. Local investors meet to discuss investing in real estate-backed notes. The goal is to help each other stay motivated, analyze deals, and discuss strategies. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Feb. 23: Real Estate Mastermind Book Club. January’s book is part one of “Think and Grow Rich Part 2” by Napoleon Hill. 6:30-8:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Feb. 28: Real Estate Financing 101 with Yogi Dougher. Dougher will discuss the basics of real estate financing and how to make yourself more bankable. 6:30-8 p.m. Location TBA

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

2017 Governor’s Chambers of Commerce Address

Gov. Haslam’s outlines his legislative agenda. Nashville, Hendersonville, Maury County and Rutherford County Area Chamber members will have a chance to share their thoughts about what state government can do to help grow jobs. Omni Nashville Hotel, 250 5th Ave. S., Nashville. 7:30 a.m. registration, networking and breakfast; 8 a.m. program. Fee: $35. $400 reserved table for 10. $50 future Chamber members. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Jet’s Pizza, 122 Belvedere Dr. N., 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch will be provided. 11:30 a.m. 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event will take place every other Thursday November through March. Please note: If the high is not above 40 degrees on the day of the event, the event will be canceled.

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Preservation & Community Development, speaker Cyril Stewart. Epic Events Center, 392 West Main Street, Gallatin. Fee: $18 for reservation before deadline noon previous Friday. $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. 11:30 a.m-1 p.m. Featuring speakers of interest to local businesses each month. Information: 452-4000.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Starr Ranch, 203 North Water Avenue, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

International Business Council Luncheon: Update on Trade and Foreign Investment under the New Administration

The issue of trade featured prominently in the 2016 presidential election, with the overall tone taking a departure from the Obama administration’s pro-trade agenda. Join in a discussion on the future of NAFTA, TPP, TTIP and foreign investment into the United States. Panelists are Consul General of Canada, Louise Blais, Consul General of Mexico, Javier Díaz de León, Consul General of Japan, Masami Kinefuchi, Consul General of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford and Doreen M. Edelman, shareholder, Baker Donelson. Presented by the International Business Council and Baker Donelson in partnership with the Center for International Business at Belmont, Japan America Society of Tennessee and the Tennessee World Affairs Council. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, first floor, 211 Commerce Street, Nashville. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Must register to attend. Fee: $25 Chamber members, $40 future Chamber member. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Downtown Connect

The Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Nashville Area Chamber are partnering on this quarterly meeting of downtown business and community leaders. Special guest: Edsel Charles, founder and chairman of MarketGraphics Research Group. He will discuss the housing forecast for Nashville, which has already been named 2017’s hottest housing market by Zillow. AT&T Auditorium, first floor, 333 Commerce St., Nashville. 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but advanced registration required. A light breakfast will be served. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com/events

NPT Housing Town Hall

NPT is hosting a town hall to discuss how Nashville’s rapid growth is affecting housing in Middle Tennessee. Discussions on the challenges and possible solutions for various populations and neighborhoods. This town hall will be taped in NPT’s Studio A. 6 p.m., 161 Rains Ave. Reservations required: http://bit.ly/NPTHousingRSVP. Information: http://www.wnpt.org/events/

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Williamson Chamber Business Luncheon

Topic: Smart, Targeted Grown in Williamson County. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Fee: Williamson Inc. Business Partners $40, Guests $60. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. McDonalds, 990 Greensboro Dr. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

North Nashville business and community leaders meet after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers’ Market, Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for thos program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: Legislative activity update & Sumner County update from Anthony Holt, Sumner County executive, and the Sumner County commissioners. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. Lunch provided by BurgerFi. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. KIPP Nashville, 123 Douglas Ave. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com