The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2017

GOP lawmakers seek law to ban marijuana decriminalization

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Republican lawmaker has filed a bill to repeal any city ordinances that would to reduce the penalty for people who possess small amounts of marijuana.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2kRYEGD) that House Criminal Justice Chairman William Lamberth of Gallatin filed the bill that would override ordinances passed last year in Nashville and Memphis.

The bill follows an opinion issued by state Attorney General Herbert Slatery last year that the marijuana decriminalization ordinances like conflict with state law, specifically the Tennessee Drug Control Act of 1989.

The cities ordinances sought to give police officers who come across people in possession of a half-ounce or less of marijuana the option of issuing a civil citation for a $50 fine or community service, rather than arresting the individual.

