Uncle of jailed ex-sheriff pleads guilty to related charges

VOL. 41 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The uncle of a Tennessee sheriff in jail for profiting off the sale of e-cigarettes to inmates has also pleaded guilty in the case.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2kkEoA8) that John Vanderveer pleaded guilty to one count of witness tampering Monday in federal court in Nashville. The charge stems from an attempt to get a sales representative to destroy documents related to his nephew ex-Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold and Joe Russell.

Vanderveer, Arnold and Russell were charged with illegally profiting from the sales of e-cigarettes to inmates.

Arnold pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion on Jan.18. Russell pleaded guilty to the same three charges on Jan. 20.

Vanderveer will be sentenced May 19.