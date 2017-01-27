Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2017

What $15B can buy in Washington

Updated 11:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — If one believes the back-of-the-envelope estimates by Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump's border wall is going to cost between $12 billion and $15 billion. That's a lot of money, even though it's just a minute fraction of a $4 trillion federal budget. Here are a few examples of what the government could do with $15 billion:

—Fund the Environmental Protection Agency for almost two years.

—Buy about 150 top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets.

—Fund medical research at the National Institutes of Health for six months

—Pay for overseas military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan for three months.

—Finance the IRS for eight months.

—Cover the government's interest costs on the national debt for about three weeks.

—Provide food stamps to 45 million people for about two months.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0