Siloam Health expands board with 4 appointments

VOL. 41 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Cuffe

Siloam Health, a charitable clinic for the uninsured, has announced the addition of four business and community leaders to its board of directors. These additions to the board come just after the ministry celebrated 25 years of service in the Nashville-area, marked by a 25-year anniversary gala at the end of the year attended by over 900 individuals and the introduction of a fresh logo mark and brand package that captures the welcoming spirit of the organization.

The four new board members are:

Dr. Michael Cuffe, president & CEO, HCA Physician Services

Darin Gordon, president & CEO, Gordon & Associates, LLC

Krista Koleas, R.N.S., M.S.N., nurse manager, Nashville Skin & Cancer

Ahmed Konteh, key retailing rollout manager, The Kroger Co.

Located at 820 Gale Lane, off of Franklin Pike, Siloam now features a staff of 39 working in concert with more than 400 volunteers and dozens of collaborating partners to see roughly 5,000 individual patients annually who come from all over Middle Tennessee. Many of Siloam’s patients are immigrants and refugees representing more than 80 countries around the world.

The four newest board members represent a wealth of relevant ability and experience as healthcare executives, practitioners and even immigrants. A review of their respective backgrounds and expertise highlights how they will directly aid Siloam in the extension of its mission:

Cuffe is responsible for oversight of HCA’s physician agenda, including employed and managed providers, provider recruitment, hospital-based physician services, emergency department call, provider staffing joint-ventures, graduate medical education, and quality and government program compliance. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, earned his M.D. from the Duke University School of Medicine and his M.B.A. with certificate in health sector management from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Gordon

Koleas

Konteh

Gordon’s Gordon & Associates provides comprehensive solutions to complex issues, strategic planning and consulting services to a diverse group of clients involved in the health care ecosystem including states, payors, providers, consultants and investors. He has previously served as director/CEO of the Health Care Finance & Administration at the State of Tennessee, as well as CFO of TennCare.

Since 2005, Krista Koleas has acted as nurse manager at Nashville Skin and Cancer. There she is responsible for facilitating a cooperative relationship between 40 clinical staff members and 12 providers. She is a graduate of Belmont University and earned a master’s in nursing from Vanderbilt University.

Konteh migrated to the United States of America in August of 1992. Starting with the Kroger Co. in 1998, he has risen up the company’s ranks. He holds a BBA from Austin Peay State University with a concentration in finance and economics.

Nashville CARES hires financial, admin. officer

Glass

Nashville CARES has hired Tammy Glass as the agency’s new chief financial and administrative officer.

Glass has more than two and a-half decades of experience in the nonprofit sector, including Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee and TRICOR.

Nashville CARES provides comprehensive education and a broad range of targeted services and effective advocacy to 55,000 Middle Tennesseans infected and affected by HIV/AIDS, including: HIV prevention education to more than 35,000 youth and adults, almost 16,000 FREE confidential HIV tests, and essential support services to 3,000 men, women and children living with the disease. Information: NashvilleCARES.org.

Crosslin makes leadership changes, marks 30 years

Dell Crosslin

Regional accounting, technology, and consulting firm Crosslin is celebrating its 30th year of business with changes in leadership.

Managing principal Dell Crosslin has moved to chairman of the board for Crosslin. In this role, he will continue to have an active role in the company, advising on strategic direction, serving certain customers, business development, and leadership growth.

John Crosslin

John Crosslin and Justin Crosslin will serve as co-managing principals for Crosslin Certified Public Accountants, the accounting, consulting, and health care components of the company. John Crosslin, Justin Crosslin and Bryan White will serve as co-managing principals for Crosslin Technologies, the information technology and managed services arm of the company.

Justin Crosslin

John Crosslin has been with the company more than 18 years, most recently serving as principal-in-charge of the audit department.

Justin Crosslin joined Crosslin nearly 10 years ago, most recently serving as principal of operations and overseeing Crosslin Technologies. Responsible for the company’s strategic direction, operations initiatives and administrative efforts, he also has been active in the management and development of other Crosslin expansion initiatives such as its Entrepreneurial Business Services division.

White

Joining Crosslin Technologies nearly three years ago, White has led sales and operations for the company’s cybersecurity, managed services and information technology offerings.