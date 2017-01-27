VOL. 41 | NO. 4 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Westin Nashville Hotel Career Fair. The Westin Nashville is hiring in guest services, food and beverage, culinary, engineering, Rhpasody Spa and more. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at The Westin Nashville in the Sobro Meeting Room on the second floor. Complimentary valet parking is available. Information: careers@westinnashville.com.

JAN. 29-31

Tennessee Guitar Festival

The 16th annual festival offers performances and masterclasses by two of the finest guitarist in the U.S. Evening concert schedule and masterclasses. All events in Hinton Hall, Wright Music Building, MTSU campus. Free and open to the public. Information: www.tennesseeguitarfestival.com. Schedule:

-- Jan. 29: Matt Palmer, 8 p.m.

-- Jan. 30: Matt Palmer masterclass, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

-- Jan. 30: Jorge Caballero, 8 p.m.

-- Jan. 31: Jorge Caballero masterclass, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Salon@615

Naomi Judd, Book: River of Time. This is a free, ticketed event. Tickets may be obtained on site 30 minutes before show time or in advance online for a $2.50 service fee per ticket. To receive a priority spot in the signing line, you must purchase a copy of River of Time from Parnassus Books. 6:15 p.m. Main Library. Information: www.salon615.org

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Campiones Taste of Chicago, 179 Hancock Street Ste 208, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will fill quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Williamson Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. Lunch provided by BurgerFi for the 11:30 event. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Public Affairs Roundtable

An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Rep. Charles Sargent, State Rep. Glen Casada and State Rep. Sam Whitson. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street. Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

Stones River Auto Swap Meet

The Stones River Region AACA swap meet is held the first Sunday in February at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Attendees and vendors come from all over the mid-south and mid-west for what is quickly becoming one of the largest AACA swap meets in the country. Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Avenue. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $7 adults, under 12 free. Information: 295-2400

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Real Estate Investors Network

Rutherford County Focus Group. 6:30 p.m., Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St. Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional February opportunities:

-- Tuesday, Feb. 7: Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: www.reintn.org. Additional January opportunities:

-- Monday, Feb. 13: Main Event and Landlording Focus Group. Dinner and breakout sessions. 5:30 p.m., West End Comm. Church Classroom Building, 235 White Bridge Road, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Feb. 16: Williamson County Lunch. For rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Saturday, Feb. 18: Probate Secrets Workshop. Speaker Jim Banks has been investing in Probate Real Estate and Probate Personal Property for more than 30 years. He started with fixer-uppers then moved into tear-downs and building two story homes. He is the creator of the Probate Investment System “Mr. Probate” and has lectured and taught nationally and internationally for decades. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Feb. 21: Deals, Deals, Deal Focus Group. An opportunity to learn where investors find deals, and sell deals, and to learn about the mechanics of various sorts of deals. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Jan. 19: Entity Selection: Is the Way You Do Business Costing You Tax? Led by a member of the Stone, Rudolph & Henry accounting firm. 6:30-8 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Thursday, Feb. 23: Notes Focus Group. Local investors meet to discuss investing in real estate-backed notes. The goal is to help each other stay motivated, analyze deals, and discuss strategies. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

-- Thursday, Feb. 23: Real Estate Mastermind Book Club. January’s book is part one of “Think and Grow Rich Part 2” by Napoleon Hill. 6:30-8:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200, Nashville.

-- Tuesday, Feb. 28: Real Estate Financing 101 with Yogi Dougher. Dougher will discuss the basics of real estate financing and how to make yourself more bankable. 6:30-8 p.m. Location TBA

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Jet’s Pizza, 122 Belvedere Dr. N., 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives

Gold Star Wives is a national non-profit service organization. Meeting 1P.M., at the Alvin C. York VA hospital, 3400 Lebanon Pike, Murfreesboro. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to join us. Information: Bonnie White at (423) 421-2849.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

NPT Housing Town Hall

NPT is hosting a town hall to discuss how Nashville’s rapid growth is affecting housing in Middle Tennessee. Discussions on the challenges and possible solutions for various populations and neighborhoods. This town hall will be taped in NPT’s Studio A. 6 p.m. 161 Rains Ave. Reservations required: http://bit.ly/NPTHousingRSVP. Information: www.wnpt.org/events/