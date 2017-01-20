Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2017

Peyton Manning to address GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will give a motivational speech to Republican lawmakers at their annual policy retreat in Philadelphia.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., calls the two-time Super Bowl winner a longtime friend and is scheduled to introduce him to colleagues Thursday evening. That's the same day President Donald Trump will be meeting with Republicans to work out more details on moving a legislative agenda through Congress this year.

Corker says passing meaningful legislation takes teamwork and that's a skill Manning mastered through his football career.

Manning played his college football at the University of Tennessee.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., describes Manning as a leader and great example of what hard work and perseverance can achieve.

