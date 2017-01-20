Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2017

Former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer to receive Summitt award

Updated 3:41PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) - Former Southeastern Conference Commissioner Roy Kramer is the 2017 winner of the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achivement Award from the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The hall announced the award Monday. Kramer will be honored June 3 at the hall's annual induction ceremony in Nashville.

Kramer started as a high school coach and won the Division II national football title in 1974 as head coach of Central Michigan where he went 83-32-2. He took over as athletics director at Vanderbilt in 1978 where he oversaw construction of Vanderbilt Stadium.

He became SEC commissioner in 1990 where he guided the league through expansion and divisional play while helping form the Bowl Championship Series. He was the BCS' first chairman. Kramer was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0