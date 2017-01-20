WTO chief frets over trade war talk

VOL. 41 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2017

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Trade Organization's top official has voiced his concern that talk of a trade war between the U.S. and China could become self-fulfilling.

Roberto Azevedo, the WTO's director-general, said Thursday: "I think we should try not to talk ourselves into a trade war, and I think we're seeing a lot of that."

There have been a lot of concerns at this year's WEF that Donald Trump's presidency may usher in an era of protectionism.

Azevedo says trade wars should be "taken seriously" and that the major difference between what happened after the 2008 global financial crisis and what happened in the 1930s is the existence of multilateral rules now.

David Cote, chairman and CEO of technology and manufacturing company Honeywell, says he doesn't know whether the world is heading back toward protectionism, but thinks that it's a "little bit too early to press the panic button."