Russia invites Trump to its top investment forum

VOL. 41 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2017

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A top Russian official says President-elect Donald Trump can only succeed if he cooperates with Russia — and invited Trump to the country's flagship investment forum to boost economic ties.

Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov shrugged off criticism of Russia's actions in Ukraine, as Russian executives hope that the Trump administration moves to lift sanctions imposed over Ukraine's conflict.

Shuvalov, speaking Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said his government remains cautious about Trump and whether sanctions are on their way out. But he insisted that Trump can only achieve positive results as president "in cooperation with Russia."

Laying out Russia's economic strategy, Shuvalov predicted 1-2 percent growth this year and said the government is working on deeper reforms that economists say are badly needed to boost the economy.

Slovakia's foreign minister, Miroslav Lacjak, pressed Shuvalov to work on peace in Ukraine if he wants EU sanctions to be lifted.

Russian executives are trying to convince the Trump administration that sanctions didn't work, and are wooing investors at Davos.