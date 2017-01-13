Speakers stop short of endorsement of gas tax

VOL. 41 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 13, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Republican speakers of the state House and Senate are making positive statements about Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to boost transportation funding while also cutting taxes in Tennessee.

But neither Rep. Beth Harwell of Nashville nor Sen. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge are going so far as to endorse the proposal that would also include the state's first gas tax hike since 1989.

Harwell, who has not ruled out a gubernatorial bid to succeed Haslam next year, says in a statement that she is "grateful" that the governor has found a way to cut taxes while also calling attention to the state's infrastructure needs.

McNally says the governor's plan "attacks the funding issue in a responsible way."

Both say they are looking forward to a robust debate in both chambers.