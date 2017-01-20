Bradley elevates 2 attorneys to partner

VOL. 41 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 20, 2017

Lloyd

Travis G. Lloyd and Junaid Odubeko have been named partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP.

Lloyd provides counsel to a broad range of health care industry clients on a wide variety of regulatory matters in the context of day-to-day operations and business transactions.

Odubeko

He earned his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law, holds a master’s degree from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Davidson College.

Corley

Odubeko represents clients in complex commercial and business litigation. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee- Knoxville.

Bass, Berry & Sims hires new public policy advisor

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has added Jennie Brooks Corley as a public policy advisor based in the firm’s Nashville office. In this capacity, Corley will advise companies, organizations and associations related to state legislative and regulatory issues and advocate on behalf of clients to help entities achieve their strategic business objectives.

Prior to serving in this capacity, Corley worked as an associate in the firm’s Corporate & Securities Practice Group.

Corley is a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Martin and the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Heimerdinger Foundation announces new leadership

Ray

The Heimerdinger Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing nutrient-rich meals and education, free of charge, for families facing cancer, has named Katharine Ray as its executive director.

Ray will play an integral role in the strategic leadership of the organization. In addition, she will be responsible for all daily operations including overseeing staff and volunteers. Ray will also direct all fundraising and marketing efforts while working closely with the organization’s board of directors.

Most recently, Ray served as the director of communications & brand for Vital Options International and, previously, as director of communications and marketing for PearlPoint Cancer Support.

In 2013, her PearlPoint team was awarded both the PR News Nonprofit Marketing Campaign Award and the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nashville Parthenon Marketing Award for their 2012 Celebrate Minnie’s Legacy Campaign.

Chas. Hawkins Co. names Lowe first vice president

Lowe

Chas. Hawkins Co., Inc./CORFAC International commercial real estate services firm has promoted industry veteran J.P. Lowe, CCIM to first vice president.

Lowe has been a commercial real estate agent since 2000. His primary focus is investment sales of commercial and industrial properties.

He earned a degree from Vanderbilt University and holds an MBA from Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

Lowe joins fellow Chas Hawkins Co., Inc. first vice presidents Robert Stout, Bruce Reed and Matt Woodard.

Hancock and Whitney hires senior vice president

Breary

Hancock and Whitney Bank has added Megan Brearey as senior vice president in Nashville.

Brearey brings a decade of health care banking and relationship management experience to her role. Most recently, she was a director in Fifth Third Bank’s Healthcare Leveraged Finance group.

She earned a degree in business from Miami University of Ohio and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

Realtors select political affairs coordinator

Farrar

Jennifer Farrar has joined the Tennessee Association of Realtors in the new role of political affairs coordinator. In this key position, Farrar will help to advance the Association’s strategic priorities in governmental affairs, including legislative advocacy and member engagement in the important work of protecting the rights of property owners throughout Tennessee.

Farrar, a Nashville native, is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in public relations. She most recently worked for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development as a public information officer. She also served as a media representative for the department.

O’Charley’s Restaurant Group names president

Hall

American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC, has announced the appointment of William E. (Eddie) Hall as president of its O’Charley’s restaurant group.

Hall, 61, has already assumed his new responsibilities focusing on operational execution of O’Charley’s restaurants located across 20 states. Earlier in his career (1990 – 2004), as O’Charley’s president/executive vice president of operations, Hall led a management team and support staff in the successful expansion of O’Charley’s from 65 to 216 restaurants, generating $570 million of annual revenue.

Prior to rejoining O’Charley’s as president, Hall served in various management posts in the restaurant industry. He attended the University of Tennessee.

Silicon Valley executive joins Edgenet as SVP

Roach

Edgenet, a Nashville-based software as a service company, has hired Chris Roach as senior vice president of growth.

Roach will be responsible for the organization’s pursuit of new business and expanding the reach of Edgenet’s customer-based business service philosophy.

Roach most recently served as vice president of North America for Conviva, a Silicon Valley-based, real-time big data platform that focuses on solving quality-based experience issues associated with internet TV.

He also served as director of sales and operations at Conviva, as well as vice president of business development at AEG Digital Media, which provides technical support and production services for major live events, such as the Grammy’s, Oscars, Coachella and Bonnaroo.

Roach earned a degree in marketing from Middle Tennessee State University and has more than 11 years of experience in marketing, sales and business development.

Civil Site Design Group adds land use planner

Dunn

Brian Dunn has joined Civil Site Design Group as land planner / landscape architect. He has more than 10 years of multi-industry design experience.

Dunn has particular expertise in golf course architecture, landscape architecture, facility planning, and environmental consulting. He was previously with Structural Detailing, LLC, and spent seven years with Kevin Tucker Design Group.

He is a 2007 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in landscape architecture.

Royal steps down from Meharry board chair

Royal

After 30 years as chairman of the Board of Trustees at Meharry Medical College, Frank S. Royal, Sr., M.D. ’68 has announced his decision to retire.

Royal will be succeeded by Dr. Nelson L. Adams III, who has been on the Meharry Board of Trustees since 2005 and most recently served as a vice-chairman. He is a past president of the National Medical Association, and the founder and president of Access Health Solutions, the largest minority-run managed care network in the southeastern United States.

Adams also is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and was the first black chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the first African-American chief of staff of North Shore Medical Center in Miami.

During his time as chairman, Royal’s leadership helped Meharry experience growth in student enrollment and large-scale infrastructure projects. He also oversaw the completion of the historic $125 million Campaign for Meharry and significant growth in the endowment.

Dr. Royal was the first board member to contribute $100,000 to Meharry. As others followed suit, a giving society – The Royal Society – was named for him. He and his wife also established the Pamela and Frank S. Royal Sr. Endowed Scholarship at Meharry.

During his time on the board, Dr. Royal has given more than $2 million to the college.

Adams is a 1978 Meharry graduate. He continued his training at Emory University in Atlanta.

Vanderbilt’s Rothman is AACH president-elect

Rothman

Russell Rothman, M.D., professor of medicine, pediatrics and health policy, vice president for population health research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and director of the Vanderbilt Center for Health Services Research, has been named president-elect of the American Academy on Communication in Healthcare (AACH).

He will serve as president beginning in January 2018.

The AACH is the professional home for researchers, educators, practitioners and patients committed to improving communication and relationships in health care, providing opportunities for collaboration, support and personal and professional development.

For more than 30 years the organization has been in the forefront of research and teaching relationship-centered health care communication.

Fifth Third taps Rissler for commercial banking post

Rissler

Austin Rissler has joined Fifth Third Bank’s Commercial Middle Market Division as assistant vice president/commercial relationship manager for the Tennessee region, focusing on middle market companies and corporations across various industry verticals that are seeking ideas around lending, capital markets and treasury management.

Rissler has six years of experience in the financial services industry and previously served as assistant vice president in the wholesale credit division of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rissler earned a degree in mathematics and political science from Vanderbilt University and master’s in finance from Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Business.